Biden nominates six new top federal prosecutors

Summary Law firms Vanessa Avery would be first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Connecticut

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated six new U.S. attorneys, picking a diverse set of lawyers to become the top federal prosecutors in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Utah.

The slate includes lawyers who, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would become the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Connecticut and the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Utah.

Their nominations bring to 43 the number of people Biden has tapped to run some of the 93 U.S. attorneys' offices across the country. The White House said confirming them would help its efforts to combat gun violence and other violent crime.

The nominees include Vanessa Avery, a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut, who now works in the state's attorney general's office as the chief of its division of enforcement and public protection.

Biden also nominated Trina Higgins, a long-serving federal prosecutor in Utah, to become the first woman to oversee the U.S. attorney's office there.

S. Lane Tucker, a former federal prosecutor and partner in the Anchorage office of Stoel Rives, was nominated to become the top federal prosecutor in Alaska.

Biden nominated federal Alexander Uballez to oversee the New Mexico prosecutors' office and Jane Young, a deputy attorney general in the New Hampshire Department of Justice, to run that state's U.S. attorney's office.

The Democratic president also nominated Jesse Laslovich, a former prosecutor and currently a regional vice president for the health system SCL Health Montana-Wyoming, to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Montana.

