Biden nominates Texas judge for conservative-leaning 5th Circuit appeals court















(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday nominated a federal magistrate judge to serve on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a conservative-leaning court that issued a closely watched abortion ruling earlier this week.

Biden named Irma Carrillo Ramirez, a longtime magistrate judge in the Northern District of Texas, to the New Orleans-based appeals court. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she would be the first Hispanic woman and only active Hispanic judge on the court, the White House said.

The president also nominated U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba of the Eastern District of California to serve on the liberal-leaning 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Twelve of the 5th Circuit's 16 active judges were appointed by Republican presidents, and the court has issued several high-profile rulings adverse to the Biden administration.

A 5th Circuit panel earlier this week temporarily blocked parts of a lower-court order that would have removed the abortion pill mifepristone from the market, but allowed restrictions on access to the drug to remain in place. The Biden administration is appealing that order to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden won confirmation of one other judge to the court, Dana Douglas, who also formerly served as a magistrate judge and became the first Black woman to sit on the court.

Ramirez served as a federal prosecutor in Texas prior to being named a magistrate judge in 2002.

Biden’s pace in confirming federal judges has slowed in recent weeks, driven by absences from the U.S. Senate and the “blue slip” custom requiring district court nominees to receive approval from both home state senators.

Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein said Wednesday that she would temporarily step down from the Judiciary Committee after being sidelined from the Senate since February due to illness.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward











