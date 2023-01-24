Biden not renominating two stalled judicial picks, White House says

Summary Biden is not renominating William Pocan and Jorge Rodriguez

Jan 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is not renominating two of his picks to serve as federal judges whose nominations had stalled in the last Congress after a key Republican senator objected to one and a vacancy another was nominated to fill disappeared.

William Pocan and Jorge Rodriguez are among 45 judicial nominees who had not won Senate confirmation before 2022 ended. By the end of Monday, only three nominees had not been renominated, including Pocan and Rodriguez.

A White House spokesperson confirmed Pocan and Rodriguez will not renominated to serve as district court judges in Wisconsin and New York, respectively, after both nominations were derailed last year.

But the spokesperson said Biden is not ruling out resubmitting the third nominee, Jabari Wamble, a federal prosecutor in Kansas who in August was nominated for a seat on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Wamble is the son-in-law of Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri and would be, if confirmed by the Senate, the first Black judge from Kansas on the 10th Circuit.

"The White House has every confidence in Jabari Wamble," the White House spokesperson said late Monday. "The fact that he has not been renominated today does not mean he will not be renominated."

Pocan, a state court judge in Milwaukee and brother of U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, was nominated by Biden in December 2021 to serve in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and would have become the first openly gay federal judge in the state.

But his nomination was blocked by his state's Republican senator, Ron Johnson, who declined in February to return a necessary "blue slip" supporting him, despite originally jointly recommending to Biden with his Democratic Wisconsin colleague, Senator Tammy Baldwin.

In the case of Rodriguez, a lawyer in the New York Attorney General's Office, his nomination to a seat in the state's Northern District was derailed when the judge he was nominated to succeed, David Hurd, rescinded his decision to take senior status, eliminating the vacancy.

The Senate during the last Congress confirmed 97 of Biden's judicial nominees.

