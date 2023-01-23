Biden renominates another 17 judicial picks; only three not resubmitted

Summary Biden has renominated 42 judicial nominees in total

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday renominated 17 more candidates for the federal bench who had not won Senate confirmation before 2022 ended, leaving just three judicial nominees from the prior Congress who have not been put up again for consideration.

The 17 district court nominees marked the second of two batches of judicial nominees that the White House has sent to the Senate for its renewed consideration. They were renominated alongside three nominees sent to the Senate for the first time.

Biden resubmitted 25 other circuit and district court picks on Jan. 3.

Those renominated include Arun Subramanian, a former clerk to now-deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Subramanian, who would become the first South Asian judge to serve on the federal court in Manhattan, is a partner at Susman Godfrey.

Other re-submitted nominees include District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman, who is nominated to be a federal judge in Washington, D.C., and P. Casey Pitts, a lawyer at Altshuler Berzon who would, if confirmed, become the only openly gay judge on the federal court in San Francisco.

Not included in this or the prior list of renominated nominees are two candidates whose nominations became less viable after running into headwinds last year and a third whose fate was not immediately clear on Monday.

The three who have not been renominated so far include Jabari Wamble, a federal prosecutor in Kansas who Biden put forward in August to become the first person of color from Kansas on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

It was unclear whether Wamble would be renominated at a different date. Neither he nor the White House responded to requests for comment.

William Pocan, a state court judge in Milwaukee whose nomination to be a district court judge in Wisconsin was blocked by his state's Republican senator, Ron Johnson, who declined to return a necessary "blue slip" supporting him, was also not renominated.

Such "blue slips" are required by Senate Judiciary Committee custom to be returned by home state senators for district court nominees to be considered. The committee no longer requires them for circuit court nominees.

The other is Jorge Rodriguez, a lawyer in the New York Attorney General's Office whose nomination was derailed when the judge he was nominated to succeed in the state's Northern District, David Hurd, rescinded his decision to take senior status, eliminating the vacancy.

The Senate during the last Congress confirmed 97 of Biden's judicial nominees.

