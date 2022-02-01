Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Biden says he wants Senate's advice and consent on Supreme Court pick

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the news media at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he wants his candidate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to have courtesy, respect and a judicial philosophy of unenumerated rights.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he still hopes to choose his nominee by the end of Feburary and that he wants the advice and consent of the Senate to factor into that decision.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Doina Chiaacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Industry Insight