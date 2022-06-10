Biden says public deserves full accounting of Jan. 6 attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden walks after speaking during a visit to the Port of Los Angeles, during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital Building “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history,” and said it is important the American public gets a full accounting of events in the hearings scheduled for next week.

“It’s important that the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today," Biden said.

Biden said he did not get to see the first congressional hearing on the attacks on Thursday.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.