Biden, Senate Democrats gear up to prioritize judges in 2023

(Reuters) - Senate Democrats plan to make confirming President Joe Biden's judicial nominees a top agenda item when they return from the holidays, after helping him put more judges on the bench than his predecessor Donald Trump did in his first two years in office.

While passing major legislation is largely off the table once Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the new session of Congress, Biden's ability to confirm new judges has strengthened after Democrats very narrowly increased their control of the Senate in November's elections.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has promised that "judges will remain a top priority in the Congress to come," and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who is expected to once again chair the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Democrats were in a position to "hit the ground running" confirming nominees.

Securing confirmations will be even easier over the next two years, after Raphael Warnock's reelection win in the Georgia runoff gave Democrats a clear majority in a chamber after two years of operating in a 50-50 Senate.

The exact contours of the Democrats' majority is in flux after Senator Kyrsten Sinema switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent. But either she caucuses with Democrats and gives the party a 51-49 majority or she does not, leaving Democrats with a 50-49 edge.

Either way, Democrats will have a clear majority on the floor and in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which had been split evenly with Republicans, removing hurdles that have hindered Biden's ability to secure approval for many of the nominees whose advocacy of progressive causes prompted GOP opposition.

With confirming judges one of the primary things the Senate will be focused on, Rakim Brooks, president of the progressive group Alliance for Justice, said Democrats should determine what story they want to tell with the appointments.

"Why these people at this particular time?" he said. "What hope do they give us for protecting our democracy?" 'BLUE SLIP' HURDLE

Progressive groups like Alliance for Justice and Demand Justice are urging Democrats to seize the moment and remove one big remaining hurdle to nominating judges — requiring home-state senators to return so-called "blue slips" before district court nominees can be considered by the Judiciary Committee.

That custom, which Durbin has kept in place, gives Republican senators an ability to prevent Biden from naming judges in their states without their support.

The White House has focused much of its efforts so far on naming judges in states with Democratic senators. While it has engaged in talks with Republican senators about nominees, progressive advocates say the blue slip gives them a veto over otherwise qualified candidates.

"It is a huge leap to suggest that maybe they would actually help President Biden fill lifetime judges in their states," said Chris Kang, a co-founder of Demand Justice.

Durbin has said he plans to maintain the blue slip custom, with exceptions only if a nominee is being blocked based not on their qualifications but race, gender or sexual orientation.

So far, the Senate has approved 97 of Biden's 150 announced judicial nominees, outpacing the 85 confirmed during the first two years of former Republican President Donald Trump's tenure. Trump over four years appointed 234 judges. DIVERSITY ON THE BENCH

The nominees have kept with Biden's campaign pledge to bring greater diversity to the federal bench. Women comprise more than three-quarters of his confirmed nominees, and more than two thirds are people of color.

His diversity efforts have extended beyond race and gender, with a record 29 confirmed judges with backgrounds as public defenders and 12 former civil rights lawyers appointed to the bench, according to the Alliance for Justice.

But in a 50-50 Senate where Democrats and Republicans had an even number of seats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, several civil rights lawyers and nominees supported by progressive advocates stalled with deadlocked votes.

The Judiciary Committee in early December deadlocked 11-11 on the nomination of Julie Rikelman, an abortion rights lawyer at the Center for Reproductive Rights who argued for the Mississippi clinic that was on the losing side of the case in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She is nominated to the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tied committee votes can slow a nomination down by requiring the full Senate to cast an extra vote for the process to move forward. And in a 50-50 Senate, occasionally Vice President Kamala Harris was needed to cast a tie-breaking vote.

WAITING IN THE WINGS

Eight of Biden's nominees have been awaiting confirmation since January 2022 or earlier, including Dale Ho, a voting rights lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union nominated to be a federal judge in Manhattan, and Nancy Abudu of the Southern Poverty Law Center nominated to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Their nominations, along with dozens of others, will lapse when the current Congress ends and will require Biden to re-nominate them.

Assuming they are renominated, their path to confirmation could be smoothed, as the Judiciary Committee under Durbin's leadership will now have a majority of Democrats.

"He's done a very good job of moving folks through the Senate so far and has the opportunity to continue building on that," Kang said.

