Biden stands by pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden stands by his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki did not confirm liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, telling reporters any announcement would be up to Breyer.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

