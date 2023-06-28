Biden taps GE HealthCare lawyer, ex-prosecutor for Chicago U.S. Attorney

Companies

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he intends to nominate April Perry, a former federal prosecutor and a senior counsel at GE HealthCare (GEHC.O), to serve as the next Chicago U.S. Attorney.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Perry will be the first woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Morris (Sonny) Pasqual has been serving as acting U.S. Attorney in Chicago after John Lausch stepped down from the role on March 11. Lausch rejoined law firm Kirkland & Ellis in May.

Lausch was originally appointed by former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2017. He was kept in the role by the Democratic Biden administration at the behest of Illinois U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, even as Biden terminated the appointments of other Trump-era U.S. Attorneys.

Durbin and Duckworth praised Perry's nomination on Wednesday.

"She was highly regarded by our screening committee and brings strong qualifications and a wealth of experience from her time in the U.S. Attorney’s office and in the private sector to the position," the senators said in a joint statement.

Reached for comment, Perry said she is "honored to be nominated, and would be proud to serve if confirmed."

A spokesperson for GE HealthCare called Perry "outstanding" in a statement.

Perry is the senior counsel of global investigations and fraud and abuse prevention at Chicago-headquartered GE HealthCare, which was spun off from General Electric at the beginning of the year. Prior to joining the company in 2022, she was general counsel at Ubiety Technologies for three years, the White House said.

Perry was chief deputy state's attorney and chief ethics officer for Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx from 2017 to 2019. Before joining Foxx's team, she worked in the Chicago U.S. Attorney's office for 12 years, the White House said.

