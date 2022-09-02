Biden taps Montana law prof for 9th Circuit in latest slate of judges

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's newest round of judicial nominees, unveiled Friday, includes University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone for the 9th Circuit and Susman Godfrey partner Arun Subramanian as the first South Asian judge in the Southern District of New York.

Biden announced eight nominations, as well as the intended nomination of Washington State Superior Court Judge Charnelle Marie Bjelkengren to the Eastern District of Washington, where she would be the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the state and the first woman of color in the district.

Democrats are expected to focus on confirming Biden's judicial nominees as the Senate returns from its August recess next week and before the November midterm elections, when Republicans potentially could retake the chamber. The Senate on Monday is expected to take a procedural vote that will set up a final vote on elevating U.S. District Judge John Lee to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, at a formal swearing in ceremony Friday in New York for U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan of the 2nd Circuit, the second openly gay federal appeals judge, said he was focused on advancing candidates like her "who shatter the status quo mold of judicial nominees that has prevailed for centuries."

"This is exactly what we need in our federal judges, now more than ever," he said in prepared remarks. "Because make no mistake about it: We are in the midst of a battle for the soul of our nation, and the preservation of the rule of law."

The other nominations are Gordon Gallagher for the District of Colorado, Jonathan Grey for the Eastern District of Michigan and Ramon Reyes for the Eastern District of New York, all currently magistrate judges in those districts; Associate Judge Colleen Lawless of 7th Judicial Circuit in Sangamon County, Illinois for the Central District of Illinois; New York Chief Deputy Attorney General Orelia Merchant for the Eastern District of New York; and Altshuler Berzon partner P. Casey Pitts for the Northern District of California.

