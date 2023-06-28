Biden taps new district court judges in Democratic-held states

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated another round of federal judges for trial courts in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the White House said on Wednesday.

The picks are all for courts in states with two Democratic senators, easing their path for confirmation. Three of them previously served in U.S. attorney's offices, and two are U.S. magistrate judges.

Margaret Garnett, Biden's pick for a judgeship in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, was the deputy U.S. attorney in that office until last month. Brandy McMillion, nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, has served in the U.S. attorney's office there since 2015 and led its general crimes unit since 2022.

Biden also tapped U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Hall of Delaware for a lifetime appointment on the state's U.S. district court. Hall earlier led the civil division for the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware.

The president nominated Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to serve as a district judge on that court.

Under a U.S. Senate tradition known as the "blue slip", senators can block judicial nominees for federal trial courts in their states. Because Wednesday's nominees are all for states with two Democratic senators, such opposition is unlikely. All federal judgeships require Senate confirmation.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin has been urging Senate Republicans to work with the White House on filling judicial vacancies. Those negotiations could prevent potential judges from facing home-state opposition in Republican-led states that would likely doom their confirmations.

The White House also announced that April Perry, senior counsel at GE Healthcare and a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to be the Chicago-based U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

U.S. Commerce Department official Lisa Wang and former U.S. trade official Joseph Laroski were nominated to the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Katherine Oler, Judith Pipe and Charles Willoughby Jr. were nominated to the local D.C. Superior Court.

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington















