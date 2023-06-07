Biden taps US prosecutors for federal judgeships in Louisiana















June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is nominating two federal prosecutors for lifetime appointments to U.S. district courts in Louisiana, the White House said on Wednesday.

Jerry Edwards Jr. and Brandon Scott Long are Biden's picks for two vacancies in the conservative-leaning state. They will need the backing of the state's two Republican senators, John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, in order to be confirmed.

Edwards has been a federal prosecutor since 2019 for the U.S. attorney's office in Shreveport, where he is currently First Assistant U.S. Attorney. Edwards is being nominated to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana and would be the first person of color to serve on that court, according to the White House.

Long, nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, has been a federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office in that district since 2014. He previously worked in the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., and was deputy chief of staff to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The White House also announced that Philip Hadji, a longtime U.S. Department of the Navy lawyer, will be nominated to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington.

Kenechukwu Okocha was also tapped for a 15-year judgeship on the local D.C. Superior Court. Judges for that court are selected by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Okocha has worked since 2011 in the D.C., U.S. attorney's office, where he is currently Deputy Chief for the Sex Offense and Domestic Violence Division.

The White House also said that Rebecca Lutzko will be nominated as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. She has served in that office since 2005.

The nominees were made as Senator Dick Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has pressed Republican senators to work with the White House on selecting judges.

Durbin has resisted pressure from progressive groups to eliminate the Senate tradition known as the "blue slip," which requires home state senators to support district court nominees in order for them to be confirmed.

The U.S. Senate last week confirmed another Louisiana district court judge, Darrel Papillion, who was backed by both Kennedy and Cassidy.











