Biden: Top court ruling on Affordable Care Act 'a big win'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden talks about protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at this side in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. Supreme Court decision on the 2010 Affordable Care Act was "a big win for the American people" and said "there was no better day" to sign up for health insurance under the program.

"With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD. And it’s here to stay," he said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
