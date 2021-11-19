Biden vaccine rule faces roster of top conservative lawyers at 6th Circuit

Summary

6th Circuit will first consider whether to hear consolidated disputes "en banc"

(Reuters) - Veteran appellate lawyers who have pursued high-profile conservative cases are lining up at the 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals to challenge the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Among them is San Francisco-based lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, who is representing conservative media outlet The Daily Wire at the 6th Circuit and who represents the founder of Project Veritas in other matters. Dhillon has led a number of challenges to pandemic-related restrictions that California imposed to reduce the spread of the virus. She filed one of the first vaccine petitions at the appeals court contesting the vaccine rule requiring employers with 100 workers or more to mandate vaccination or implement a mask policy and weekly testing.

Also opposing the rule is a team from Alliance Defending Freedom, including senior counsel John Bursch, who has battled same-sex marriage laws. Bursch, a former Michigan solicitor general, is representing clients including Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. In 2015, Bursch argued unsuccessfully at the U.S. Supreme Court against same-sex marriage.

Another law firm, litigation boutique Consovoy McCarthy, which defended then-President Donald Trump amid a demand for his financial records, filed a petition with the Buckeye Institute's Robert Alt, the president of the group, on behalf of an Ohio-based steel-tubing manufacturer.

One of the lawyers on the team, Consovoy partner Jeffrey Harris, a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, argued at the Supreme Court in 2019 in a failed bid to restrict the scope of LGBTQ workplace protections. Harris did not return a message seeking comment.

The appeals court on Thursday directed the U.S. Justice Department to file a single response to three petitions this week that asked the full appeals court to immediately hear the case, leapfrogging any consideration by a three-judge panel.

State and private lawyers opposing the rule are expected to coordinate briefing that could potentially carve up issues and groups in order to present the 6th Circuit a smaller number of briefs.

Bursch and other attorneys involved in the cases, consolidated in the Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit through a random lottery process, told Reuters that no immediate determination on any leadership roles had been made. Dhillon did not return a message seeking comment.

The Justice Department's litigation team includes Martin Totaro, a veteran lawyer and former MoloLamken partner. The Labor Department's Elena Goldstein, deputy solicitor of labor, has appeared on briefs for the government.

The Biden administration has said the vaccine rule will be enforced starting on Jan. 4.