Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee hearings -White House
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearings and was struck by how well she struck down "conspiracy" theories about her background put forth by Republicans, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said on Tuesday.
