Biden's bid to end "remain in Mexico" immigration policy blocked by judge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge has paused the Biden administration's attempt to end a controversial Trump-era immigration policy that forced tens of thousands of migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas said on Thursday that an October 2021 memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to adequately explain why the so-called "remain in Mexico" policy was ineffective and should be scrapped.

The ruling came in a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri seeking to keep the policy alive.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June said the administration had the power to end the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), but sent the case back to Kacsmaryk to decide whether the 2021 memo complied with the law regulating administrative actions by federal agencies.

The judge on Thursday said it likely did not. DHS did not acknowledge that MPP deterred many migrants from seeking to enter the U.S. in the first place, and failed to account for the impact that ending the policy would have on border states such as Texas, Kacsmaryk said.

The judge blocked DHS from abandoning the policy pending the outcome of the lawsuit. The practical effect of the ruling is unclear, as Mexico's foreign ministry has said it will no longer accept migrants expelled from the U.S. under the program.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, applauded the ruling in a tweet.

"Biden's open-border agenda won't survive my legal attacks," Paxton said.

The Trump administration adopted the MPP in 2018 in response to an increase in migration along the U.S.-Mexico border, changing longstanding U.S. practice.

The policy prevented certain migrants from other countries who crossed into the U.S. through Mexico, including asylum seekers fearing persecution in their home countries, from being released into the United States to await immigration proceedings, instead returning them to Mexico.

Democrats and immigration advocates have criticized the policy, saying migrants stuck in Mexican border cities have faced kidnappings and other hazards.

But supporters say it discouraged Central American migrants with unmeritorious asylum claims from making the dangerous trek through Mexico to enter the United States.

The case is Texas v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 2:21-cv-00067.

For the states: Dean Sauer of the Missouri Attorney General's office and William Thompson of the Texas Attorney General's office

For the Biden administration: Erez Reuveni of the U.S. Department of Justice

