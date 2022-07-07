Biden's planned anti-abortion judicial nominee 'strong' conservative, ex-boss wrote

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda, during his visit to Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Summary

Summary Related documents Ex-boss wrote that Chad Meredith would adhere to 'textualist and originalist viewpoint'

White House has declined to say whether Biden will nominate Meredith

(Reuters) - A Republican lawyer considered by President Joe Biden for a Kentucky federal judgeship despite his opposition to abortion would be a "strong and dependable conservative" voice on the bench for decades, his ex-boss said in a letter released Thursday.

That assessment came in a 2018 letter from former Republican Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's general counsel recommending that now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell support Chad Meredith becoming a federal district court judge.

The office of Bevin's Democratic successor, Andy Beshear, released the letter from M. Stephen Pitt in response to a public records request a day after releasing emails showing Biden had planned to nominate Meredith to the federal bench.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pitt, who could not be reached for comment, wrote Meredith "would adhere to the textualist and originalist viewpoint followed by the late Justice Scalia and by other justices, such as Justice Thomas and Justice Gorsuch" and would be a "conservative asset to the federal judiciary for decades."

The nomination was not made as planned on June 24, when the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court reversed its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision recognizing women's constitutional right to obtain abortions.

A Democrat, Biden has been sharply criticized by Beshear, progressives and abortion supporters over his consideration of Meredith, a conservative former Kentucky solicitor general who has defended abortion restrictions.

Beshear during a press conference Thursday said he has received no further update from the White House on whether Biden still plans to nominate Meredith.

“It’s been plenty of time, and by now they should be telling us that it’s been rescinded," he said.

The White House has declined to say whether Biden will still nominate Meredith.

"We don't comment on executive branch or judicial vacancies," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. "We have not made a nomination yet."

Democratic Representative John Yarmuth of Kentucky has said plans for Meredith's appointment were likely "a part of some larger deal on judicial nominations" between Biden and McConnell.

Meredith previously worked under Pitt as chief deputy general counsel to Bevin. In the 2018 letter, Pitt urged McConnell to recommend that then-Republican President Donald Trump nominate Meredith. He had written McConnell a similar letter in 2016.

Read more:

Biden planned to nominate anti-abortion judge day before U.S. Supreme Court ruling -emails

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional right to abortion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.