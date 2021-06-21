Big Law leaders back Alvin Bragg in Manhattan DA race

Alvin Bragg poses for a portrait in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Campaign finance records show several Big Law leaders are backing Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and deputy New York attorney general, in Tuesday’s election for Manhattan’s next district attorney, a race that could reshape criminal justice in the largest U.S. city.

Kim Koopersmith, chair of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, donated $2,500 to Bragg in May, a June campaign finance disclosure shows. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chair Brad Karp donated $1,000 to Bragg's campaign in May. Crowell & Moring chair Philip Inglima donated $500 in June.

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel litigation co-chair Barry Berke also donated to Bragg, the June disclosure shows.

The lawyers did not immediately provide comment. A spokesperson for Bragg said the candidate has "the most stringent self-restrictions on lawyers contributions of any candidate in the race," barring donations from any attorney who had a case appear before the DA's office over the last four years and limiting contributions from active New York City lawyers "to under 10% of what is allowed by law."

The election has high stakes. Crime has risen in the city, while the victor could transform law enforcement with policies aiming to imprison fewer people just over a year after widespread protests against racism in the criminal justice system.

The winner will also inherit one of the nation's most politically fraught cases: a criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump's business dealings.

Bragg is a Harvard Law graduate and the only Black candidate. He grew up in Harlem and has said that a 1989 incident where police mistook him for a drug dealer and put a gun to his head inspired him to become a lawyer.

Some of the other seven Democrat candidates to succeed outgoing Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance have attracted Big Law donations, too, according to records for the disclosure period that ended June 11.

John Gleeson, a Debevoise & Plimpton litigation partner and a former Brooklyn federal judge, donated $1,000 to Tali Farhadian Weinstein in May, her campaign's latest disclosure shows.

Weinstein's campaign has raised more money overall than any other Manhattan DA candidate, with Bragg in second place. Now teaching at the New York University School of Law, she previously worked as a federal prosecutor, the general counsel to Brooklyn's district attorney, and as a Debevoise associate.

The head of Sullivan & Cromwell's mergers and acquisitions practice, Francis Aquila, gave candidate Lucy Lang $1,000 in June, her disclosure shows. Lang is a former Manhattan prosecutor running on an anti-bail plank.

Gleeson, Weinstein and Aquila did not immediately provide comment. A representative for Lang said in a statement that she is "supported by a diverse coalition of New Yorkers."

Nearly all of the candidates have said they would jail fewer people for minor crimes and address systemic racial bias. Most would eliminate or curtail cash bail, which they argue disproportionately impacts poor defendants.

All have previously declined to comment on how they'd handle the Trump probe, without knowing all the evidence, but several touted their credentials for taking on powerful people like the former president.

