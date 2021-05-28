Big Law takes a hit in Words of Wisdom for class of 2021

A graduate from The George Washington University Law School, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - I have a confession. When my daughter’s high school graduation ceremony was canceled last year amid the pandemic and replaced with a drive-through event, I didn’t mind.

I mean, I was sad for her, but for me personally? Frankly, I was relieved not to have to sit through another commencement address about looking forward to a bright future even as we cherish memories of our shared past.

Still, it got me wondering. Maybe I’ve only been to lame graduations. Do law school commencements offer something better?

With that in mind, I decided to check out the 2021 commencement speeches at Harvard, Columbia and Yale.

Advice-giving is a time-honored component of the addresses. As the schools release their newly minted J.D.s into the world, what final pearls of wisdom are they sending them off with?

At Harvard Law School, which held its (virtual) commencement on May 26, speaker Elizabeth Warren’s advice was “have courage.”

That sounds trite, until the Democratic senator from Massachusetts, former presidential candidate and ex-HLS professor explained what she meant by courage.

To paraphrase: Take your Big Law job and shove it.

“A law degree, particularly this law degree, is a powerful tool,” she said. “How you use it is up to you. You might choose to use it quite profitably, helping clients who are already rich and powerful get richer and more powerful.”

“It’s your life and your choices,” she added, sounding like me when I’m trying to passive-aggressively manipulate my kids.

And in that style, she continued to make her point.

“I take pleasure in the successes of all of my students,” she said. “But the students of whom I have been the proudest of are those who have had the courage to take risks and try something that is truly consequential.”

(In other words, mom will love you most if you don’t work for a law firm.)

Big Law, she continued “will pave a road from here to a fancy office in a fancy building in a fancy city. Businesses will line up for your talents, judges will offer clerkships that will let you delay real life for another year or two.”

Wait, is she dissing clerkships too? Then again, she's not wrong about delaying real life.

“I know that by now most of you already have jobs lined up, and for many of you, the future looks predictable and secure, and that it feels like a reward for all of the effort you’ve put it,” Warren said. “Even so, I urge you to consider leaving that behind.” She suggested working for the government, an NGO or a non-profit.

Welp. Sorry Skadden and Kirkland and Cravath and Latham. No Harvard Law grads for you this year. Joking, but at least the kids might feel guilty about raking in $190,000 as first-year lawyers.

Delivering the keynote address at Columbia Law School, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was more, well, diplomatic in encouraging the new lawyers to look beyond Big Law.

“I gave it a try. I joined a big firm, like I suspect many of you will,” Blinken, a 1988 Columbia Law grad, told the students in an online ceremony on April 29.

“There were brilliant people working there, challenging cases,” he continued “And, of course, the salary wasn’t bad either. Some of you may find that you love those jobs, as many of my friends did and still do. I hope you do. In my case, I lasted one year, 10 months, three days, and five hours. It just wasn’t for me.”

Given how much of our lives we spend at work, Blinken encouraged the new lawyers to find jobs that they love - at least most of the time.

“Even the best jobs have bad days,” he said. “But if there are too many days in a row or you’re feeling lost or disengaged or depleted, maybe it’s time to find a new path.”

“Might I suggest serving in government?” he added. “There’s no better time. Maybe even consider the State Department. We’d love to have you.”

So that’s Big Law, 0, and government service, 2.

At Yale Law School, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sent off the new graduates with a virtual address on May 24 with nary a Big Law mention.

Still, she did caution new lawyers to expect “many, many sleepless nights. Throughout my career, there have been times when I have felt overwhelmed and exhausted. But I have never allowed those feelings to stop me from doing what is necessary for the pursuit of justice.”

Obviously, this approach worked for her - she became a Supreme Court justice.

Or let's say you’re trying to stop an innocent person from being executed. By all means, drink another cup of coffee and keep plugging away.

But what if you have a normal lawyer job - fighting over insurance policy coverage or the applicability of prior art to a patent? Given widespread concerns about mental health and substance abuse in the legal profession, is it actually good advice to recommend just sucking it up when you feel “overwhelmed and exhausted”?

A 1979 Yale Law graduate, Sotomayor also offered a more encouraging suggestion to the new grads.

“Here is my advice to all of you: Figure out how to express what is really at stake as simply and straightforwardly as you can,” she said. “The best lawyers can make the most complex disputes plain and understandable. Try out your arguments and presentations on your non-lawyer family and friends. If they understand the importance of what you are fighting for, so will the judge and the jury.”

And so, ahem, will legal journalists.

Congratulations to the class of 2021. May you do good and find happiness - even in Big Law.

