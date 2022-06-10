Bill Barr teamed with Jones Day's Francisco for Jan. 6 help

US Attorney General William Barr participates in a news conference to provide an update on the investigation of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C, U.S., December 21, 2020. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Summary

Summary Law firms Barr shown on U.S. House video sitting between Jones Day's Noel Francisco and Eric Snyder during questioning

Barr told Jan. 6 committee he disputed Trump's claim election was "stolen"

June 10 (Reuters) - A team from Jones Day including Noel Francisco, a former Trump-era U.S. solicitor general, has advised former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as a witness before the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Francisco, the law firm's Washington, D.C., leader, and fellow Jones Day partner Eric Snyder flanked Barr when he met recently with the bipartisan U.S. House committee leading the probe of the deadly attack by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump. At its first public hearing on Thursday night, the committee played a video clip of Barr's questioning.

Witnesses in congressional probes often bring on outside lawyers to help them navigate a proceeding. Barr confirmed to Reuters on Friday that he had retained Jones Day, a large U.S. firm that served as outside counsel in the 2016 and 2020 elections for the Trump campaign.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Francisco and Snyder did not return messages on Friday seeking comment.

Barr told the committee, whose public hearings are expected to resume on Monday, that he recalled three discussions about the election with Trump in late November and December. At the time, Trump was claiming, as he still does, that fraud marred the election that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden won.

"I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullshit," Barr said in the clip shown on Thursday.

Francisco was among the Jones Day partners who held key posts in the Trump administration. He served as the country's top appellate lawyer first under U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then later Barr.

In 2020, Francisco returned to Jones Day, where his clients have included R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, The Boeing Company and International Business Machines Corp.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, Snyder, commenting on a photo showing him sitting with Barr and Francisco, said: "Proud to work with former Attorney General Barr."

Read more:

Ivanka Trump tells U.S. Congress she rejects father's election fraud claim

Notable quotes from first hearing on the U.S. Capitol riot

Dr. Oz turns to law firm Jones Day for consulting in U.S. Senate bid

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.