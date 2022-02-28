BitMEX co-founder must face criminal trial in anti-money laundering case

A representations of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan denied BitMEX co-founder Samuel Reed's motion to dismiss criminal charges against him on Monday, days after two other co-founders of the cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering rules.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl's ruling allows the case alleging Reed violated the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to put in place anti-money laundering procedures at BitMEX to head to trial later this month.

Attorneys for Reed did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

They had argued that the prosecution was a "test case" that violated Reed's right to due process. It had not been clear that BitMEX was required to register as a futures commission merchant (FCM), which would make it subject to the BSA, they said in court papers.

Koeltl ruled on Monday that Bitcoin was clearly a commodity, and BitMEX was an FCM because it facilitated Bitcoin derivatives and futures trades. Reed can present evidence that the regulations were misleading at trial, he said.

Reed co-founded BitMEX with Arthur Hayes and Benjamin Delo in 2014. Hayes and Delo pleaded guilty and each agreed to pay a $10 million fine on Thursday.

Prosecutors had charged the three men and employee Gregory Dwyer in October 2020 with failing to implement a "know your customer" requirement required by federal law. Prosecutors said at the time that BitMEX made itself a "vehicle" for money laundering and sanctions violations.

Dwyer has pleaded not guilty and faces trial in October.

In August 2021, BitMEX agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle separate charges for unlawfully accepting customer funds to trade cryptocurrency when it was not registered to do so, as well as failure to conduct customer due diligence.

The case is United States v. Hayes, 1:20-cr-00500, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

For the government: Samuel Raymond, Jessica Greenwood and Thane Rehn of the U.S. Attorney's Office

For Reed: Benjamin Naftalis and Douglas Yatter of Latham & Watkins

