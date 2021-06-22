Black antitrust lawyers earn nod from Kavanaugh in win for college athletes

Courtesy of Tillman Breckenridge

Related documents Amicus brief View

(Reuters) - Appellate lawyers strategize about how to capture the eyes of a U.S. Supreme Court justice through a friend-of-the-court filing, with the hope of winning a mention in a published opinion. By that measure, Tillman Breckenridge, a Washington, D.C.-based solo, succeeded.

The justices on Monday were unanimous in striking the National Collegiate Athletic Association's restrictions on education-related benefits for athletes in NCAA v. Alston. Breckenridge’s amicus brief in the case earned a citation, the only one, from Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion, which won broad attention for declaring the NCAA was “not above the law.”

Breckenridge was counsel of record for three African American antitrust lawyers. The amici — Baker Botts partner Heather Souder Choi and senior associate Christopher Wilson, a former running back on the Penn State University football team — were named with New York lawyer Patrick Bradford of Bradford, Edwards & Varlack.

“Justice Kavanaugh really understood what we were talking about in our brief. His opinion tracked our point, which is that the NCAA’s pro-competitive justification is a bunch of hooey,” Breckenridge told Reuters. “They say that they have to do this to keep people watching football and basketball, but that’s not the NCAA’s stated mission.”

Choi and Wilson, who are based at Baker Botts in Washington, and Bradford, who formerly was a law partner with Breckenridge, said in the brief they were “concerned about both the proper interpretation of the federal antitrust laws and the well-being of the most vulnerable and overlooked people affected by the NCAA’s admitted anticompetitive conduct.”

Justices cited amicus briefs in 65% of argued cases with signed opinions in the 2019-2020 term, the highest rate in a decade, according to research by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer appellate partners Anthony Franze and Reeves Anderson. Kavanaugh ranked last among justices who cited friend-of-court filings.

Breckenridge worked with Bradford and Denver Edwards, also a former colleague, on the brief. Bradford organized the effort.

Student athletes “are used and discarded without any compensation for their full-time jobs as athletes other than, if they graduate, a college education of diminished value due to colleges’ insistence on players prioritizing education second to athletic performance,” Breckenridge told the justices.

Kavanaugh drew a comparison between unpaid college athletes and the six-figure-plus compensation schemes for many college presidents, coaches and athletic directors.

“Colleges build lavish new facilities. But the student athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing,” he wrote, pointing to Breckenridge’s filing.

Breckenridge called Kavanaugh’s citation “gratifying.”

“You submit an amicus because you want to make a difference. You don’t want to be throwing your work on a fire,” Breckenridge said. “Unless you are going to say something different and valuable for the court, don’t waste your time doing it or a client’s money doing it.”

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court backs college athletes in NCAA compensation fight