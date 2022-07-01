Boehner's law firm asks court to toss cannabis group’s trade secrets claims

Former House Speaker John Boehner participates in the unveiling of his congressional portrait at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Summary

Summary Law firms Former Speaker John Boehner and Squire Patton Boggs are fighting claims they stole strategic talking points from a marijuana advocacy group

The lawsuit claimed that Boehner withdrew from a deal to join the organization before starting his own cannabis group

(Reuters) - Attorneys for law firm Squire Patton Boggs and former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner are asking a Washington, D.C., court to dismiss a lawsuit from a cannabis advocacy group that alleged the firm stole talking points about marijuana legalization.

In an amended complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court in May, The 10 Campaign and its founder James Pericola alleged that Boehner, as a strategic adviser for Squire Patton Boggs, backed out of an agreement to co-chair the group before launching his own marijuana advocacy outfit.

Boehner earlier in his career was an opponent of marijuana legalization. He resigned from Congress in 2015 and joined the global law firm the next year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The lawsuit claimed that Squire Patton Boggs, which has a significant lobbying practice, lifted The 10 Campaign's strategy on cannabis legalization, in violation of D.C. law on trade secrets.

In a motion to dimiss filed June 21, attorneys for Squire Patton Boggs and Boehner said the ideas on legalizing marijuana cited by The 10 Campaign are not trade secrets or nonpublic information as alleged in the lawsuit, and are arguments that others "have been publicly raising for well over a decade."

Attorneys for Pericola and The 10 Campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the filing Friday.

The new filing also rejected other 10 Campaign allegations, including that the law firm and Boehner breached deals to work with the group as well as nondisclosure agreements.

Boehner and Squire Patton Boggs' legal team, which includes the Washington, D.C., litigation boutique Zuckerman Spaeder, did not immediately return a request for comment. A Squire Patton Boggs spokesperson declined to comment beyond the motion to dismiss.

The Squire Patton Boggs and Boehner lawyers also argued that, despite claims about nondisclosure agreements being violated, the amended complaint includes "numerous instances of disclosures" made by Pericola and The 10 Campaign without such safeguards in place, including pitch documents prepared for other groups.

The plaintiffs failed to specifically say how they were harmed by the firm and Boehner, the motion said.

The case is The 10 Campaign, LLC et al vs. Squire Patton Boggs LLP et al. in D.C. Superior Court, No. 2022-CA-001594.

For the plaintiffs: Christopher Nace of Paulson & Nace and Bruce Braley of Leventhal Puga Braley

For the defendants: Graeme Bush of Zuckerman Spaeder and Steven McCool of McCool Law

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.