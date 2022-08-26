In boon for consumers, 3rd Circuit clarifies ascertainability, post-TransUnion standing

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Consumers who have a beef with credit reporting agencies could not have asked for much more than they received this week from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Kelly v. RealPage Inc.

The appeals court ruled that two huge obstacles for consumers – establishing a constitutional right to sue over a statutory violation and showing that it’s administratively feasible to identify members of a very large class – are not insurmountable, despite 3rd Circuit precedent on ascertainability and the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest tightening of the law on standing in 2021’s TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez.

The Kelly case, like TransUnion, involved allegations that a credit reporting agency fell short of consumer protection requirements in the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Lead plaintiffs Kevin Kelly and Karriem Bey both applied to lease apartments in 2017. Their prospective landlords obtained credit reports from RealPage, which does business as RP On-Site. Kelly’s report said he had twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated and had a misdemeanor conviction for driving with an outdated registration tag. Bey’s report said he had faced a civil action for drug possession and had previously been evicted from an apartment.

None of that was true. RealPage later said in its 3rd Circuit brief that the purported Kelly DUI convictions were for another Pennsylvania resident with the same name. And the alleged Bey eviction actually involved his father, who has the same name.

Both Kelly and Bey were turned down by their prospective landlords. Kelly’s landlord eventually relented but Bey was only able to obtain public housing.

Both men tried to find out why their credit reports contained incorrect information and to correct RealPage’s records. RealPage told both of them that they would have to provide proof that its sources of information were wrong. But when Kelly and Bey sought their credit files from RealPage, it did not disclose those third-party sources, instead providing just the (erroneous) reports it had sent to their prospective landlords.

I’m omitting some of the details, but you can see why the 3rd Circuit described the plight of Kelly and Bey as “just the sort of frustrating predicament the Fair Credit Reporting Act was designed to avoid.”

The men eventually sued, alleging that RealPage violated the provision that requires credit reporting agencies to provide consumers with their files upon request. Plaintiffs' lawyers at Francis Mailman Soumilas sought certification of a class of more than 2 million consumers who received RealPage credit reports without information about RealPage’s sources. The vast majority of those reports were sent automatically to consumers because property managers asked RealPage to share them with prospective renters. So plaintiffs' lawyers also sought to certify a subclass of more than 16,000 consumers who had specifically requested their files from RealPage.

In December 2020, U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson of Philadelphia refused to certify either class, finding that it would be administratively impossible to determine who is a class member without reviewing every individual file, both to determine whether consumers requested to see the underlying data and to ascertain that their reports contained information from third-party sources.

The prospective class appealed the denial of class certification. RealPage, represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, appealed the trial judge’s determination that Kelly and Bey had standing to sue, arguing that the Supreme Court’s ruling in TransUnion established that the plaintiffs did not suffer a concrete injury from the credit reporting agency’s “informational” violation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and two credit reporting trade associations weighed in with amicus briefs backing RealPage’s interpretation of TransUnion.

The 3rd Circuit panel – Judges Joseph Greenaway, Cheryl Ann Krause and Peter Phipps – sided with Kelly and Bey on both their standing to sue and the ascertainability of their proposed subclass of consumers who requested to see their files. (The panel sided with RealPage on the much bigger consumer class that received credit reports without necessarily requesting them.)

Importantly, the 3rd Circuit said the Supreme Court’s TransUnion ruling did not eliminate standing for plaintiffs alleging that they did not receive information they are entitled to by statute. TransUnion, wrote Krause in the court’s 47-page opinion, in fact endorsed the Supreme Court’s previous rulings that plaintiffs have standing to assert an informational injury when they allege that they were deprived of information they have a right to receive, as long as they allege that the deprivation led to "downstream consequences."

RealPage had argued that neither Kelly nor Bey, after finally receiving information about the credit reporting agency’s sources of arrest and eviction information, contacted those third parties. The 3rd Circuit said that was irrelevant – consumers have a right to the information. What they do with it doesn’t affect that right.

Nor did it matter, the appeals court said, that RealPage’s data storage protocols could complicate efforts to figure out whether the files of the 16,000 or so people who requested their reports contained information from outside sources. (Those class members, of course, are the only ones who have a cause of action for RealPage’s alleged failure to disclose third-party sources.)

The 3rd Circuit, as you know, has the toughest standard in the country for ascertaining class membership. But here, the court said, it shouldn’t be difficult to tell from a quick scan of the reports whether they contain third-party information. And RealPages’ data storage protocols cannot stand in the way, Krause wrote.

“We will not allow defendants to defeat ascertainability with a strategic decision to house records across multiple sources or databases,” the court held.

RealPage counsel Misha Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper did not respond to my email query. Plaintiffs' lawyer John Soumilas said he was pleased “with what we believe is the correct decision,” including the 3rd Circuit’s determination that consumers are entitled to their entire files when they request their credit rating reports.

Soumilas said plaintiffs are considering their next steps in light of the 3rd Circuit’s order remanding the case to the trial court for reconsideration of its class certification decision.

