Brain fog, total exhaustion: One Big Law associate’s COVID battle

(Reuters) - As law firms grapple with return-to-office plans, Big Law associate Andrew Kinsey offers a powerful example of why rushing back might be unwise.

Kinsey has spent the last two weeks fighting a COVID-19 infection, sharing his symptoms in real time in a series of often-alarming tweets.

For example, on the seventh day of his illness he wrote, “It took 15 minutes of slowly changing positions, waiting, moving again, waiting ... but I got from the bed to my chair without throwing up or having to rest for 20 minutes. It sounds pathetic, but this is a huge step.”

(Kinsey, a litigation associate in Wilmington, Delaware, did not want to name the mega-firm he works for because he was not speaking on its behalf. A quick Google search revealed he works at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.)

To be clear, he’s not dying or about to go on a ventilator. He’s fully vaccinated and is now largely recovered from what he figures was a “mild” Delta-variant case. “The vaccine did its job and I have no lung issues,” he said.

Still, Kinsey, 38, told me that he’s never been sicker in his life, flagging “profound exhaustion” as his top symptom, as well as “brain fog.”

He’s also got a trial in three weeks.

Luckily, his firm has a deep bench, and he hasn’t infected any of his colleagues because hey -- they’re all still working remotely. His co-workers have stepped up to cover for him while he’s been recuperating.

But what if they were all in the office together, working down the hall from each other and gathering in a conference room for hours-long brainstorming sessions?

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous COVID strains and can be spread by people who are fully vaccinated. It doesn’t take much imagination to envision the virus tearing through an office.

Kinsey’s tweets give a sense of how impossible it would have been to soldier on when sick, trial or no trial. For example, last week he offered observations such as, “Getting up to go to the bathroom caused some intense nausea though, so walking more than 5 feet is still too much” and “My goal today is to be able to watch an hour of TV before I need a break. That goal should give a sense of how much this wipes me out.”

Kinsey told me that he’s been motivated to share his experience “to give people a birds-eye view of what it looks like to have a mild case of COVID.”

He started feeling ill around August 10 and believes he caught the virus from his 8-year-old daughter. She has underlying health conditions and was hospitalized for several days with COVID. (She has since been released.)

After spending four days and nights at her bedside, Kinsey tested positive on August 12.

“The worst so far has been fever/muscle weakness and brain fog,” he tweeted on the day of his diagnosis.

In the throes of his illness, he found that he couldn’t watch certain television shows because they moved too fast. “I try to think and my brain takes a few seconds to start,” Kinsey tweeted.

“I have to be honest,” he tweeted shortly after he got sick. “The only thing that really worries me about my COVID is lingering brain fog. My ability to feed my family relies entirely on my brain functioning properly. I have no idea what my firm would do if I suddenly lost 20+% effectiveness. But it worries me.”

According to the Cedars-Sinai blog, COVID-19-related "brain fog" is not clearly defined, but “people are using the term to describe the constellation of symptoms such as short-term memory loss, poor attention span and fatigue that plagues up to 20% of COVID-19 patients weeks after they have recovered from typical COVID-19 symptoms.”

Kinsey is now back at work, and his fogginess has fortunately dissipated, although he still tires more easily.

If he’s got one takeaway, it’s this: Get vaccinated. He’s sure his illness would have been worse without the jab, and if more adults get vaccinated, it protects vulnerable children like his daughter who cannot.

If telling his COVID story means “even one person decides to get vaccinated or wear a mask,” he said, “it would be worth it.”

