IN BRIEF: COVID MDL judge nixes Society’s bellwether appeal

(Reuters) - Society Insurance cannot immediately appeal bellwether rulings that allowed plaintiffs to proceed with their claims for Business Income Interruption coverage for COVID-related losses, as well as attorneys’ fees and enhanced damages for “vexatious or unreasonable delay” under Illinois law, the judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation in Chicago ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said Society’s motion to certify an interlocutory appeal, filed by Crowell & Moring and Purcell & Wardrope, did not present a “pure question of law” that could be resolved “quickly and cleanly,” as required by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Instead, “the intricacy of the policy’s provisions and complexity and fact-rich complaints would require the Court of Appeals to review the record in depth to determine whether it presented any genuine issues of material fact,” Chang wrote.

The U.S. Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created the MDL last October and assigned it to Chang, who selected dispositive motions against Big Onion Tavern Group, Valley Lodge Corp and Rising Dough Inc as bellwethers.

In February, Chang dismissed the bellwether plaintiffs’ claims for Civil Authority, Contamination, and Extra Expense coverage. However, he found the Business Interruption claims presented factual questions that required discovery and possibly trial.

According to a joint status report filed June 10, the parties are pursuing mediation and have initiated discovery. A related dispute over the plaintiffs’ wide-ranging subpoena of records from the Insurance Services Office, which created a standard virus exclusion in 2006, is pending in federal court in New Jersey, the report said.

The case is in re Society Insurance Co COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2964), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 20-5965.

For Society: Laura Foggan and April Ross of Crowell & Moring; Thomas Underwood of Purcell & Wardrope

For the plaintiffs: Arthur Turner Jr of Edelson (Liaison Counsel); Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler; W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm; Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair; Shelby Guilbert Jr of King & Spalding; and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices