IN BRIEF: Feds side with Washington in coal-terminal battle against Wyo., Montana

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday threw its weight behind the state of Washington as it battles in the U.S. Supreme Court allegations by Wyoming and Montana that it unlawfully denied port access to the coal-producing states who want to make use of the West Coast as a gateway to Asian markets.

In a friend-of-the-court brief, the administration argued that the high court should reject Wyoming and Montana's challenge to Washington's refusal to grant Lighthouse Resources a Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) permit for its $680 million Millennium Bulk coal-export marine terminal because the company has filed for bankruptcy and abandoned the project, leaving no controversy to resolve.

Emilee Cantrell, a spokeswoman for the Montana Department of Justice, said: "Washington's steadfast policy and practice of blocking exports from Montana and Wyoming to international markets - based solely on political opposition to coal - has already driven one company to bankruptcy."

"States are entitled to challenge that unconstitutional policy in the United States Supreme Court," she added.

Representatives for Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did Lighthouse Resources representatives.

In Wednesday's brief, Biden's Department of Justice said that, "Regardless of whether that denial was unlawful... Millennium will not be building its proposed terminal."

The landlocked states of Wyoming and Montana, represented by Crowley Fleck, asked in January 2020 for permission to file an original-jurisdiction complaint with the high court, months before Millennium filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The complaint said that Washington's denial of the CWA authorization violated the commerce clause.

Washington said it has the right to protect its waterways from potential pollution.

The case is Montana and Wyoming v. Washington, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22O152.

