IN BRIEF: Insurance rule binds lawyers, not insurer - N.J. court

(Reuters) - A New Jersey rule that requires lawyer LLCs to insure against the misappropriation of client funds does not require insurers to provide that coverage, the New Jersey Appellate Division held on Wednesday.

The decision is a loss for Jill Cadre and The Cadre Law Firm LLC, who sued for reformation of ProAssurance Casualty’s LawyerCare professional liability policy in 2015 after the insurer denied coverage for a paralegal’s alleged misappropriation of $800,000 from the LLC’s trust account.

Cadre and her LLC argued that the policy’s misappropriation exclusion was barred by New Jersey Court Rule 1:21-1B, which requires lawyer LLCs to insure against “any claim” arising out the performance of professional services.

Not so, Appellate Division Presiding Judge Carmen Messano wrote.

“Simply put, the Rule regulates the conduct of attorneys, not insurers,” Messano wrote. The court has constitutional authority to regulate attorney conduct, but “the conduct of insurers doing business in the state” is “a function the Legislature delegated to (the Department of Banking and Insurance),” he added.

Appellate Division Judges Richard Hoffman and Karen Suter joined Messano’s opinion, which affirmed a 2019 ruling by the Bergen County Superior Court’s Law Division.

The panel also found the misappropriation exclusion was unambiguous, and that ProAssurance – which told the court it had issued about 2,000 LawyerCare policies in New Jersey – had never claimed the policy fulfilled all the Rule’s insurance obligations.

Cadre has fully reimbursed the trust account, a disciplinary review board found last year. Her former paralegal left the country.

The case is Jill Cadre and The Cadre Law Firm LLC v. ProAssurance Casualty Co., Superior Court Of New Jersey Appellate Division Docket, No. A-4969-18.

For Cadre and Cadre LLC: Francis X. Garrity of Garrity, Graham, Murphy, Garofalo & Flinn

For ProAssurance: Suzanne Midlige of Coughlin, Midlige & Garland