IN BRIEF: N.Y. doctor sentenced to prison over Insys kickbacks

A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A New York doctor who pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing the company's fentanyl spray was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan.

Jeffrey Goldstein, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood of the Southern District of New York. Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates, a lawyer for Goldstein, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goldstein had asked the court in a filing last week for a sentence of home confinement and probation, saying it would be a hardship for his family if he were incarcerated.

He pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting $196,000 from Insys to act as a speaker at educational programs that prosecutors contend were shams.

Goldstein is one of a number of doctors around the country who have been criminally charged in connection with the company's promotion of its fentanyl spray, Subsys.

Arizona-based Insys filed for bankruptcy in June 2019 after reaching a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Several of its executives and employees have been convicted of crimes, including founder and former chief executive John Kapoor, who denies wrongdoing and is appealing his conviction and 5-1/2-year sentence.

The case is United States v. Goldstein, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-cr-00217.

For Goldstein: Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Abramowicz and Noah Solowiejczyk

