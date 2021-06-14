IN BRIEF: SCOTUS rejects doctor’s insider trading challenge

The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Summary Justices won't review conviction over trades made on information learned in drug trial

Defendant argued confidentiality agreement not enough to prohibit trades

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not review the insider trading conviction of a Connecticut doctor who traded on non-public information he learned as an investigator on a clinical trial for Regado Biosciences.

The court's brief order on Monday did not explain why the justices rejected Edward Kosinski's petition for review of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' September decision.

Kosinski's attorney, Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach, had argued that Shapiro's agreement with Regado to keep the drug trial information confidential did not create a fiduciary-like relationship.

Violation of a relationship of trust and confidence is a key element prosecutors must prove in insider trading cases.

Shapiro did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

Kosinski was convicted by a Hartford, Connecticut-based jury on two counts of securities fraud in 2017 over trades he made in 2014 while overseeing an anti-blood clotting drug trial.

Prosecutors said he avoided $160,000 in losses when Regado share prices dropped on news of patients' adverse reactions to the drug.

Insider trading is not explicitly prohibited under U.S. law, but has long been prosecuted as securities fraud.

A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would clarify that trading in breach of a confidentiality agreement is prohibited. The bill has been referred to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

The case is Kosinski v. U.S., U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1161.

For Kosinski: Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach

For the government: Nicholas McQuaid and Ross Goldman

