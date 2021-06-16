IN BRIEF: State Street settles US buyers’ euro bond claims

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Law firms Nomura See all

Linklaters See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - State Street Corp has settled claims by U.S. buyers of European government bonds, agreeing to give the buyers information that could help them hold other banks accused of bond rigging liable.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero tentatively approved the settlement between the class action plaintiffs and the Boston-based bank on Wednesday.

State Street will not pay any money to the plaintiffs as part of the settlement. The company did not admit wrongdoing.

Attorneys for State Street and the proposed class did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The lawsuit on behalf of bond buyers in the U.S. alleges several of the world's largest banks colluded to maintain dominance in the market for Euro-denominated bonds issued by European governments between 2007 and 2012.

The plaintiffs have said in court papers that State Street was unlikely to be liable for significant damages, since its holdings represented less than 1% of what was an $8 trillion global market in 2012.

The plaintiffs approached State Street last year following reports that European Union antitrust regulators were looking into the bank as part of an investigation into Euro bond collusion, and struck a deal in October 2020 to get information including chat room transcripts, according to the filing.

The U.S. bond buyers said State Street's cooperation had allowed them to bring claims against four additional banks.

In May, European regulators fined UBS, UniCredit and Nomura $452 million, saying the banks were part of a European government bond trading cartel.

UBS has called the matter a "legacy issue" and said it has improved its processes. UniCredit and Nomura have denied wrongdoing.

Those banks are named along with six others in the class action lawsuit, which they say is legally flawed and should be dismissed.

For the proposed class: Gregory Asciolla of Labaton Sucharow, Christopher Burke of Scott+Scott, Vincent Briganti of Lowey Dannenberg and Todd Seaver of Berman Tabacco and others

For State Street: Adam Lurie and Patrick Ashby of Linklaters

The case is In re: European Government Bonds Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-CV-02601Read More:

EU fines UBS, Nomura, UniCredit $452 mln over bond cartel