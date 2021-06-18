Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IN BRIEF: Theranos’ Holmes really doesn’t want jurors seeing Boies emails

2 minute read

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves after a hearing at a federal court in San Jose, California, July 17, U.S., 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has renewed her bid to keep communications between her and her company’s former law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, out of her upcoming fraud trial, saying they are shielded by attorney-client privilege.

In an objection filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, Holmes' lawyers, including Lance Wade and Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly, asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to overrule a magistrate judge's finding earlier this month that the communications were fair game because Boies Schiller represented the company, not Holmes.

"The objective fact that Ms. Holmes was a Boies Schiller client is irrefutable, as evidenced by the firm's appearance as counsel of record on her behalf in multiple legal proceedings," they said.

Prosecutors say that Holmes and former Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani defrauded investors and customers by falsely claiming to have developed technology that could run a wide range of tests on a single drop of blood. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Holmes has repeatedly sought to exclude communications with Boies Schiller on attorney-client privilege grounds. The disputed materials include communications between Theranos personnel, including Holmes, and the firm, but none exclusively between Holmes and the firm, according to court documents.

Before its collapse, Theranos was valued at $9 billion and made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout who founded the company in 2003 at age 19, a Silicon Valley star.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cr-00258.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Schenk

For Holmes: Lance Wade and Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightLittle Island a big part of NYC’s revival, says IAC Chair Barry Diller
Industry InsightReuters panel debates future of Europe and UK after Brexit
Finance & BankingGrowing legal finance firm Delta lures another Big Law alum
Corporate CounselDefunct Kenyon & Kenyon loses $9 mln battle with former IP client