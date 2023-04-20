Brownstein pulls in $15.8 mln as Washington lobby firms post Q1 revenues















(Reuters) - Law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Thursday again reported the highest earnings among its peers in Washington, D.C.'s influence industry, disclosing $15.81 million in federal lobbying revenue for the first quarter of 2023.

Lobbyists in Washington are required to report their revenue tied to the U.S. Congress each quarter under the federal Lobbying Disclosure Act.

Nadeam Elshami, co-chair of Brownstein's lobbying practice, said the firm's bipartisan team is expanding and "focused on the areas of burgeoning interest to clients."

Those topics include artificial intelligence, the health care and energy industries and implementation of legislation passed last year aimed at making the United States more competitive with China in the semiconductor industry, Elshami said.

Brownstein, whose clients include Dominion Voting Systems Corp, FedEx Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, last year reported earning an industry record high of $61.62 million in lobbying revenue. That included $15.62 million during the fourth quarter.

Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Thursday said it earned $13.4 million in lobbying revenue last quarter, a record high for the firm. The firm, whose clients include BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp and American Airlines Group Inc, reported lobby earnings of $53.14 million for all of 2022, including $14.05 million in the final quarter.

Hunter Bates, co-head of Akin Gump's lobbying practice, said the firm expects to see increasing focus on climate change, taxes, technology and AI regulation.

His group also predicts the current focus on U.S. competition with China will continue, Bates said. A select U.S. House committee to examine the issue was created earlier this year after Republicans took control of the chamber.

Holland & Knight, another law and lobbying firm, estimated first quarter lobbying revenue of nearly $10.8 million, up slightly from the same period last year. It reported receiving roughly $43.36 million in 2022.

Fellow law and lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs reported a little over $6 million in lobbying revenue for the first quarter. Covington & Burling reported roughly $2.9 million to start off 2023, and K&L Gates said it earned $5.5 million.











