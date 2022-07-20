Brownstein reports highest lobbying earnings in second quarter of 2022

Summary

Summary Law firms Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck earned $15.2 million in lobbying income during the second quarter of 2022

Lobbying leaders say they're preparing for a potential transition of power in Congress

(Reuters) - Law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said Wednesday it brought in more than $15.2 million in lobbying revenue during the second quarter of this year, maintaining its earnings lead over top rival Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Lobbying revenue for Brownstein increased by $1.36 million this past quarter compared to the second quarter of last year. It has earned nearly $30.4 million in lobbying revenue so far this year.

Akin Gump, another law firm with a lobbying practice, said Wednesday that it had earned $12.8 million in the second quarter, for a total of $25.8 million so far this year. It had reported earning $13.5 million for the second quarter last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brownstein and Akin Gump regularly top the list of highest lobbying earners. Brownstein last year reported a total of $56.25 million earned from lobbying, while Akin Gump said it took home $53.4 million in lobbying revenue in 2021.

Lobbying revenue largely held steady over the first quarter, according to Lobbying Disclosure Act data provided Wednesday by several large Washington, D.C., lobbying practices. A few firms' practices reported earning more in the second quarter than the first.

Marc Lampkin, managing partner of Brownstein’s Washington, D.C., office, said in a statement that the firm is focusing on issues like taxes and health care. He said that in the coming months, the firm will focus on end-of-year federal spending bills, Department of Defense funding and "preparing for a possible transition in Congress."

Brownstein's clients include Exxon Mobil Corp, FedEx Corp, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and General Motors Co, lobbying records show.

Akin Gump partner Brian Pomper pointed to tax, climate and healthcare policy issues in the Build Back Better Act as partly driving the firm’s work, as well as trade and other topics related to a bill aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in the semiconductor industry.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to move forward on a trimmed down version of that legislation.

“We expect to remain quite active on a variety of these same issues even as we head toward the election this fall,” Pomper said.

Akin Gump's clients include Amazon.com Inc, American Airlines Inc, BlackRock Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Pfizer Inc, according to lobbying records.

Lobbying revenue tends to drop in election years, but firm lobbying leaders say the upcoming midterms are providing another area of work, as clients question what a potential change in the parties controlling Congress could mean for them.

Paul Stimers, co-leader of K&L Gates’ lobbying practice, said the firm is working with clients on election-related topics “including the potential shift" in topics Congress might investigate. K&L Gates said it earned $5.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $5.2 million it earned in the same period in 2021.

Holland & Knight, another law firm with a lobbying practice, reported more than $10.6 million in revenue this second quarter, $2 million more than the same quarter last year. Squire Patton Boggs reported earning $6.8 million, an increase of more than $1 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Covington & Burling reported just over $4 million in lobbying revenue, slightly less than the $4.2 million it earned in the second quarter in 2021.

Read more:

Brownstein stays on top as D.C. lobbyists report strong quarter

Lobbyists see busy Congress, sanctions heading off midterm spending slump

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.