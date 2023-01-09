Bump stock ruling highlights appellate dispute: Can agencies decide what is a crime?

Related documents 5th Circuit Ruling View

(Reuters) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals created an undeniable split among federal appellate courts when it ruled on Friday that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its authority in adopting a 2017 ban on “bump stock” devices that allow shooters of semi-automatic guns to speed up firing rate.

Three other appellate courts, as my colleague Jon Stempel reported on Friday, have upheld the bump stock ban, which imposes criminal liability for possession of the device. The U.S. Supreme Court has refused all three times to reconsider decisions allowing the bump stock ban to remain intact, but the 5th Circuit’s decision to enjoin the ATF rule increases the odds that the justices will look at the issue if the U.S. Justice Department files a petition requesting review.

And that raises the possibility that the Supreme Court will use the bump stock case to examine a question with much broader implications: Are federal agencies entitled to deference from the courts when they make new rules that impose criminal penalties?

The Supreme Court, as you know, ruled in 1984’s Chevron, U.S.A Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council Inc. that executive branch agencies like the ATF deserve deference in their interpretation of ambiguities in the laws they administer. Chevron deference is often criticized — most recently by the Ohio Supreme Court in a ruling last month and most notably by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch — but has withstood attacks.

The deference doctrine, in fact, remains so powerful that in 2019, when the D.C. Circuit upheld the bump stock ban, the appeals court based its ruling on Chevron deference – even though the government did not assert Chevron arguments to defend the ban. (The U.S. Justice Department, which represented the ATF, instead argued that it did not engage in legislative rulemaking in adopting the bump stock prohibition because the rule simply clarified the stator definition of a machine gun.)

The D.C. Circuit said that the rule was not merely interpretive, so the Chevron framework applied. The 10th Circuit employed the same reasoning in a 2020 decision rejecting a different challenge to the bump stock prohibition.

Challengers in both cases had insisted that when federal agency rulemaking implicates criminal penalties, the rule of lenity — which requires courts to interpret ambiguous laws in favor of defendants — displaces Chevron as the controlling framework.

The D.C. and 10th Circuits disagreed, pointing to language in a 1995 Supreme Court opinion, Babbitt v. Sweet Home Chapter of Communities for a Great Oregon, in which the justices said they would defer under Chevron to the Interior Department’s interpretation of the Endangered Species Act even though the law included criminal penalties. (The en banc 6th Circuit also mulled the question of whether Chevron deference doctrine supersedes the rule of lenity, among other parts of its 2021 analysis of the bump stock ban, but the court split evenly so there is not a majority holding on the issue.)

That background brings us to Friday’s opinion from the en banc 5th Circuit. In the majority opinion by Judge Jennifer Elrod, the appeals court concluded that the underlying statute is not actually ambiguous: The statute cannot be interpreted to ban bump stocks because semi-automatic weapons outfitted with the devices do not meet the law’s textual definition of a banned machine gun.

But not all of the 13 judges in the majority agreed that the law unambiguously excluded guns outfitted with bump stocks. So the appeals court proceeded to evaluate the bump stock ban under Chevron doctrine and the rule of lenity. Twelve of the 5th Circuit’s judges in the majority agreed that the rule of lenity precludes the bump stock ban. Eight judges from that camp joined in the court’s conclusion that the ATF is not entitled to Chevron deference because, among other things, the Chevron framework does not apply when criminal penalties are at stake.

“Chevron deference shifts the responsibility for lawmaking from the Congress to the executive, at least in part,” wrote Elrod. “That tradeoff cannot be justified for criminal statutes, in which the public's entitlement to clarity in the law is at its highest.”

Will the Supreme Court take up that issue? The ATF declined to comment on Friday’s ruling, but Richard Samp of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, who won the 5th Circuit appeal for bump stock user Michael Cargill, said his side wouldn’t shy away from Supreme Court review, including on the question of whether Chevron applies to rules with criminal penalties.

Samp’s group already told the Supreme Court that the rule of lenity should prevail in such scenarios, in an ultimately unsuccessful 2021 petition asking the justices to review the 10th Circuit’s decision upholding the ATF’s bump stock ban. And Gorsuch has already hinted that he considers the bump stock litigation to be a vehicle to consider the interplay between criminal law and Chevron deference. In a March 2020 concurrence to the court’s decision to skip review of the D.C. Circuit ruling to uphold the ban, Gorsuch said the appeals court “mistakenly” relied on Chevron deference. “Whatever else one thinks about Chevron,” the justice said, “it has no role to play when liberty is at stake.”

Thomas has also signaled scorn for Chevron in the criminal law context, joining a 2014 dissent by Justice Antonin Scalia from the Supreme Court’s rejection of a case in which a criminal defendant challenged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s interpretation of securities fraud. “Undoubtedly Congress may make it a crime to violate a regulation,” Scalia wrote. “But it is quite a different matter for Congress to give agencies —l et alone for us to presume that Congress gave agencies — power to resolve ambiguities in criminal legislation.”

Samp warned there’s no guarantee the Supreme Court will reach the Chevron issue even if it agrees to hear a bump stock case, given that, in his view, the justices have been notably reluctant to tackle Chevron over the last five years.

But you can be sure that Chevron skeptics will be arguing otherwise if the 5th Circuit case goes to the court.

