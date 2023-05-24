Bush v Gore lawyer Boies says NY Trump case 'undermines rule of law'

Law Firms Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Prominent American lawyer David Boies on Wednesday condemned the criminal case against Donald Trump in New York over hush money payments to a porn star, saying it damages public faith in the legal system.

“The prosecution that’s going on in New York today is something that I think gravely undermines rule of law, gravely undermines confidence that we have in prosecutorial discretion,” Boies said, referring to prosecutors' broad charging authority.

Boies represented fellow Democrat Al Gore in his U.S. Supreme Court clash with George W. Bush that decided the 2000 election and later helped overturn California’s gay marriage ban.

Famed for his liberal advocacy and trial successes, he has more recently drawn criticism over his work for Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer convicted of rape, and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Boies said he is “no fan” of Trump, the former U.S. president and front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, but the New York case “contributes to the divisiveness” in American society.

He was speaking at a Washington, D.C., event on civility in the legal profession hosted by the conservative Federalist Society.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Trump was charged last month with falsifying business records to conceal payments made ahead of the 2016 election to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty and accused prosecutors of political motivations.

The case has been criticized, including by some left-leaning legal scholars, as resting on shaky legal footing. Prosecutors elevated what is typically a misdemeanor offense to a felony charge because they said falsifying records furthered a second crime, but they have so far declined to specify the other offense.

Boies told Reuters after Wednesday's event that prosecutors should have to clear a “higher hurdle” to charge a former president. He declined to elaborate.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has defended the case, saying it is typical of white-collar prosecutions brought by his office.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.