Calif. appellate court blesses forum selection clause for Securities Act claims

(Reuters) - In an important development for companies worried about state-court class actions over their IPOs, a California intermediate appellate court has upheld a corporate charter provision requiring shareholders to file Securities Act lawsuits in federal court.

The Court of Appeal, First Division ruled Thursday in Wong v. Restoration Robotics Inc that the company’s so-called federal forum provision did not contravene Congressional intent even though the Securities Act allows shareholders to bring claims in either state or federal court.

The appeals court also rejected shareholders’ arguments that Delaware’s consent to forum selection provisions is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce and Supremacy Clauses.

Thursday’s decision is the first time a state appellate court has evaluated the validity and enforceability of a federal forum provision after Delaware’s Supreme Court found the clauses to be facially valid in 2020’s Salzberg v. Sciabacucchi. The provisions have previously been upheld by state-court trial judges in California, New York, Utah and New Jersey. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which filed an amicus brief in the Restoration Robotics appellate case, every trial court that has considered a federal forum provision after Delaware’s Sciabacucchi decision has ruled the same way.

California’s appellate endorsement should add considerable weight to that precedent, especially because shareholder lawyers from Goldstein & Russell and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd put up a vigorous fight against federal forum provisions, both as a matter of statutory interpretation and constitutional law and of policy. Plaintiffs lawyers at those firms did not respond to my query on Thursday’s ruling.

Restoration Robotics' lawyers at Latham & Watkins said by email that they are “thrilled” with the California appellate decision. The ruling, said Latham partner Melissa Arbus Sherry, “will likely serve as a watershed moment and critical endorsement of companies’ battle against costly duplicative federal and state court securities litigation.”

That “battle,” to borrow Sherry’s word, began in earnest after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018’s Cyan Inc v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund that the Securities Act entitles shareholders to sue over allegedly fraudulent offering statements in either state or federal court. Shareholder lawyers, eager to capitalize on more lenient state-court pleading standards and discovery rules, immediately ramped up filings in state court. Corporations that were contemplating IPOs responded by inserting provisions in their charters that required shareholders to sue in federal court.

When Delaware’s justices ruled in Sciabacucchi that the provisions were permissible under Delaware’s corporate code, they left open the question of whether other states “might react negatively to what could be viewed as an out-of-our lane power grab.” Delaware, after all, cannot enforce forum selection provisions when shareholders filed suits in other states. The Sciabacucchi decision acknowledged that it would be up to those other states to decide whether Delaware was intruding on the prerogatives of their courts.

Shareholders immediately pounced on that opening, asserting constitutional arguments as they opposed enforcement of federal forum provisions in various state courts. In September 2020, when San Mateo Superior Court Judge Marie Weiner enforced the forum selection provision and dismissed shareholders’ Securities Act case against Restoration Robotics, she based her decision on the legality of the provision under California law, declining to address whether the provision was preempted by the Securities Act or unconstitutional under the Commerce or Supremacy Clauses.

On appeal, shareholders pressed those arguments, insisting that corporations should not be permitted to override Congress’ specific directive that Securities Act suits can be filed in state court and that Delaware’s authorization of the clauses “unconstitutionally discriminates against federal law.”

The appeals court carefully analyzed the Securities Act and constitutional arguments in Thursday’s ruling. It concluded that although the statute bars defendants from removing state-court suits to federal court and precludes companies from requiring shareholders to waive the right to enforce compliance, the text of the Securities Act does not prohibit corporations from specifying that suits must be filed in federal court.

Shareholders’ Commerce Clause argument failed, the appeals court said, because “Delaware has a legitimate interest in allowing its corporations to include [federal forum provision] in their certificates of incorporation, and ... any burden on interstate commerce from the inclusion of [that provision] does not exceed the benefits provided by the statute.”

Plaintiffs' Supremacy Clause position, the appellate judges concluded, “appears to rest on a false premise.” Shareholders had argued that Delaware unconstitutionally assures state court jurisdiction for internal corporate claims but not for Securities Act claims. The California appeals court said the two types of claims are not comparable so the Supremacy Clause is beside the point.

Finally, the appeals court held that federal forum provisions are not substantively unconscionable, since they only require shareholders to waive the right to sue in state court, not to give up the right to enforce the Securities Act altogether.

There’s considerable debate – as you’ll see if you read the Chamber’s amicus brief and shareholders’ response to it – about the policy costs and benefits of federal forum clauses. The provisions do seem to have reduced the volume of shareholders’ Securities Act class actions in federal court, as I’ve previously reported. The Chamber argued that by reining in state-court filings, corporations have lowered the cost of D&O insurance and removed an obstacle for companies considering IPOs.

Shareholders, meanwhile, argued that Congress deliberately offered plaintiffs the choice of filing Securities Act suits in state or federal court, presumably to advance “the public interest in widespread private enforcement of the disclosure requirements of the 1933 Act.” The Supreme Court confirmed that dual jurisdiction in Cyan, shareholders said, over vehement protests from corporate defendants. So if defendants want to change the law, the shareholders’ brief contended, they should go to Congress instead of undermining the statute by imposing forum selection provisions.

That argument failed to sway the first state appellate court to review one of these provisions. We’ll see if it gets more traction the next time around.

