Calif. ban on employer medical questions applies to screening firms, AG says















Oct 7 (Reuters) - A California law prohibiting workplace disability bias should extend to companies hired by employers to conduct medical screenings of job applicants, the office of Attorney General Rob Bonta told the state's top court.

The AG filed an amicus brief on Thursday with the California Supreme Court, which is considering the issue in a proposed class action accusing screening firm U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group of asking job applicants irrelevant questions about menstruation, hair loss and HIV status.

The state's high court has never ruled on whether California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability, applies only to employers or also to their agents. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year asked the California Supreme Court to decide.

The AG's office said in the brief that narrowly applying the FEHA only to employers would undermine the law's purpose of preventing disability discrimination.

Bonta, a Democrat, in a statement said the issue was even more important "in this moment in particular with some politicians looking to weaponize people’s personal medical decisions."

U.S. HealthWorks merged with healthcare company Concentra in 2018. Concentra did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for the plaintiffs.

The 9th Circuit is considering a bid by the plaintiffs to revive their 2019 lawsuit after a federal judge in San Diego dismissed it last year.

The judge said screening companies qualify as employers' agents under state law, but that the FEHA does not extend liability to agents, such as workplace supervisors.

The case is Raines v. U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group, California Supreme Court, No. S273630.

For the plaintiffs: R. Scott Erlewine of Phillips Erlewine Given & Carlin

For U.S. HealthWorks: Raymond Cardozo of Reed Smith; Tim Johnson and Cameron Flynn of Ogletree Deakins

