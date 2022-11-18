Calif. Supreme Court nixes insurer's win in Yahoo robo-text case

Summary

(Reuters) - The California Supreme Court backed Yahoo’s bid to revive a lawsuit against its former insurer for refusing to defend the web services provider against several class actions that accused it of sending out spam “robo-text” messages.

The justices said Thursday a federal magistrate in San Jose misapplied California law in 2017, when he found that National Union Fire Insurance Co had no duty to defend Yahoo because its policy clearly excluded coverage for the alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

“(W)e agree with Yahoo! that the coverage provision is ambiguous … and must be interpreted in a way that fulfills Yahoo!’s objectively reasonable expectations, which must be determined in further litigation,” Justice Martin Jenkins wrote for the unanimous high court.

Attorneys for Yahoo and National Union, an AIG company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case will now return to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which put Yahoo's appeal on hold after asking the California Supreme Court for its views in 2019.

Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo sued National Union for breach of contract after the insurer refused to defend it against five class-action complaints – two in California, two in Illinois, and one in Pennsylvania – filed between 2013 and 2014 on behalf of consumers nationwide who allegedly received unsolicited, autodialed text messages from Yahoo.

Yahoo settled with the California plaintiffs before suing National Union. Court records indicate that it later prevailed in the other cases, but only after years of litigation in the district and appellate courts.

Yahoo said National Union was responsible for its defense costs under a modified version of the Commercial General Liability policy that Yahoo had purchased annually from 2009 to 2012.

The modified policy covered liability for “personal injury” claims arising out of “publication, in any manner, of material that violates a person’s right of privacy.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins interpreted that phrase to provide coverage only when the published material – that is, the content of text messages – disclosed private information about the claimant. The TCPA claimants had not made any such allegation, he said.

While the California Supreme Court found that section of the policy ambiguous, it left open the possibility that National Union might prevail under a section governing “advertising injury.”

However, since National Union had not relied on the advertising-injury provisions in the district court, “we express no view on that question,” Jenkins wrote.

The case is Yahoo Inc. v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, Supreme Court of California No. S253593 (9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 17-16452).

For Yahoo: William T. Um of Jassy Vick Carolan

For National Union: Steven Fleischman of Horvitz & Levy; Daniel Graham Jr of Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan











