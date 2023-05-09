Calif. top court reluctant to hold employers liable for COVID infections

Summary Court weighs liability for infections of workers' families

(Reuters) - Judges on California's top state court on Tuesday said they were concerned that allowing employers to be sued when workers who contracted COVID-19 spread it to members of their households would unleash "an avalanche of litigation" against businesses.

The seven-member California Supreme Court heard oral arguments in San Francisco over whether woodworking company Victory Woodworks Inc could be held liable for negligence by Corby Kuciemba, an employee's wife who says she became seriously ill when her husband contracted COVID at work in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 and passed it to her.

Even with the COVID global health emergency officially over, the court's ruling in the case could have major implications for California businesses. It will apply to lawsuits that are currently pending, any new cases that fall within California's two-year window to file negligence lawsuits, and potentially future claims involving other infectious diseases.

Several judges on Tuesday suggested that some level of liability is appropriate, but wrestled with the broader impact that could have on employers and the court system.

“If we recognize this duty, how would one sift through the legitimate versus nonlegitimate claims [so] we wouldn't be inviting an avalanche of litigation that would clog the courts?” Justice Goodwin Liu asked Kuciemba's lawyer, Martin Zurada.

Zurada replied that plaintiffs face a high bar to prove negligence, which would deter frivolous lawsuits.

The court took the case after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year sent it certified questions about whether California law recognizes negligence claims for so-called "take-home COVID." The 9th Circuit is considering Kuciemba's bid to revive her lawsuit after it was dismissed by a California federal judge.

Business groups have warned that allowing such claims could prompt lawsuits by an infected employee’s family and friends, and anyone infected by that circle of people, creating a never-ending chain of liability.

Zurada on Tuesday told the court that the defense bar's claims about endless litigation were overblown.

“We are post-vaccine and there has been no flood of litigation based on COVID,” Zurada said. “We're over the hump.”

Lawyers for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce backed Victory during the arguments, while plaintiffs' bar group Consumer Attorneys of California supported Kuciemba.

Robert Dunn, a lawyer for the Chamber, told the court that its ruling could apply more broadly to other contagious diseases such as influenza, which he noted kills tens of thousands of Americans each year. And many smaller businesses will be pressured to settle even meritless cases to avoid the costs of mounting a defense, he said.

Alan Dell'Ario, who represents Consumer Attorneys of California, countered that a claim for take-home COVID would be limited to circumstances where an employer failed to implement safety measures and a plaintiff could connect that directly to a serious infection.

“I think the effective brake on the floodgate is that these cases are going to be really hard to prove and [lawyers] are not going to be in a big hurry to take them,” Dell’Ario said.

The case is Kuciemba v. Victory Woodworks Inc, California Supreme Court, No. S274191.

For Kuciemba: Martin Zurada of Venardi Zurada

For Victory: William Bogdan of Hinshaw & Culbertson

