California bar weighs client account changes after Girardi scandal

Thomas Girardi delivers his closing argument in a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by his client San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow against Frank McCourt in Los Angeles, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool

Summary

Summary Related documents Tom Girardi accused of misappropriating client funds

Changes governing trust accounts, if approved, would be phased in over time

(Reuters) - The State Bar of California is weighing rule changes affecting how attorneys manage their client trust accounts in the wake of allegations against prominent plaintiffs lawyer Tom Girardi.

Trust accounts hold client money such as settlements or court-awarded funds, and are separate from law firm operating accounts. Girardi has been accused by the state bar and others of using money from client trust accounts for his own personal gain.

The state bar's board of trustees is set to meet Thursday and Friday and will consider reforms recommended by a special committee it created in July following the Girardi revelations. The new rules would include requiring lawyers to report details about the client trust accounts they're managing every time they renew their practice license.

The committee also recommended the accounts be subject to compliance reviews by certified public accountants at the attorneys' expense.

The rules would be crafted and voted on by March, with time for public comment until June 2022. Some measures, like the CPA review, would not take effect until 2023.

"The current system of client trust account regulation relies significantly on complaints brought by clients against their attorneys," the committee wrote in its report, released Friday.

Because clients can be easily kept in the dark about the status of their funds, "a complaint-driven approach to addressing violations of the rules is wholly inadequate," the report said.

State bar officials have come under fire for their relationship with Girardi, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that close ties allowed Girardi to maintain a clear disciplinary record despite past allegations of misconduct.

The bar accused Girardi of misappropriating money owed to clients in three cases, including $2 million in Boeing Co settlement funds that were supposed to be distributed to the families of four victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

The bar's office of chief trial counsel last Wednesday filed a motion to disbar Girardi, eight months after it initially stripped him of his license.

Girardi has not formally responded to the state bar charges. An attorney representing his brother Robert, who is acting as his conservator, told the state bar in April that Girardi will never practice law again and will not participate in proceedings before the state bar.

The attorney, Sheppard Mullin's Nicholas Van Brunt, did not respond to a request for comment.

Read More:

California state bar pulls Tom Girardi's law license, citing guardianship status

Too little or too late, bar charges still needed against Girardi, experts say