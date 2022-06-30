California county's pandemic gun store closures will get new court review

AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at a gun store in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Summary 9th Circuit remands case in light of U.S. Supreme Court gun rights ruling

Judge in January wrote unusual "alternative" opinion criticizing 9th Circuit's 2nd Amendment approach

June 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has directed a judge to reconsider a challenge to a California county's mandates forcing gun shops to close to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights.

Wednesday's decision came from an 11-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had heard arguments over the constitutionality of Ventura County’s COVID-19 public health orders only two days before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled.

Would-be gun owners and groups including the Second Amendment Foundation argued the 48-day closure of gun shops, ammunition shops and firing ranges that began in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19 violated the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The 9th Circuit took the case en banc after a panel of three Republican-appointed judges in January ruled that they were unconstitutional in a decision authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

VanDyke, predicting the case would be taken en banc, then penned an unusual "alternative" opinion favoring Ventura County as a concurrence to prove his criticisms of the court's "exceptionally malleable" approach to the Second Amendment.

The 11-judge panel that heard the case on June 22 appeared divided, though several members questioned whether they should send the case back to U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall in Los Angeles to develop a further factual record.

Two days later, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen held for the first time that the Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

That ruling, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, could undermine similar restrictions in other states and imperil other types of state and local firearms restrictions nationwide.

In a brief order on Wednesday, the 11-judge panel sent the case back to Marshall for further proceedings consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

Raymond DiGuiseppe, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said now that the court has vacated Marshall's initial decision to dismiss the case, they can "finally move forward to vindicating the rights of our clients once and for all.

"Ventura County could not justify its unconstitutional and discriminatory COVID-19 closure orders under the prior case law, and it cannot justify them under the Supreme Court's test in Bruen," he said in a statement.

The cases in McDougall v. Ventura County, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-56220.

For the plaintiffs: Raymond DiGuiseppe of The DiGuiseppe Law Firm

For Ventura County: Assistant County Counsel Christine Renshaw

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

