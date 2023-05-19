California moves a step closer to developing its own bar exam

Summary State Bar has recommended not using the new national bar exam under development

May 19 (Reuters) - California could design its own bar exam—replacing the national lawyer licensing test it has used for years.

The Board of Trustees of the State Bar of California on Friday endorsed a plan for the state to begin developing its own bar exam to test federal and California law instead of using an overhauled version of the national bar exam that is set to debut in 2026. The board voted to send that recommendation to the California Supreme Court, which has the final decision on which bar exam to use.

That recommendation comes from the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the Bar Exam — a joint effort between the California Supreme Court and the state bar. The 19-member commission issued a series of attorney licensing recommendations in February after nearly two years of study. Developing its own bar exam would give California more control over the test, such as whether to give it remotely or in person, the commission concluded. And it would give the state more flexibility in testing California-specific law, it found.

Among the other recommendations is one pertaining to lawyers licensed in other states who are seeking admission in California. The commission suggested dropping the requirement that they sit and pass California's bar exam provided they meet certain criteria such as having practiced for a minimum number of years.

The commission was unable to reach a consensus on establishing an alternative pathway to licensure that does not involve a bar exam, such as requiring law graduates to practice under the supervision of an experienced lawyer or requiring specific coursework in law school.

Several state bar board trustees and members of the public expressed disappointment during the meeting that the commission had not put forth an alternative pathway to licensure, and the board directed commission members who had worked on alternative pathways to reconvene and develop proposals for it to consider later this year.

