California state bar in ‘difficult financial position,’ audit finds

(Reuters) - The State Bar of California has outspent its general fund revenue in recent years and should increase lawyer fees and sell off its San Francisco office building to cover its growing costs, according to a new state auditor report.

The latest annual report from the Auditor of the State of California identifies growing financial shortfalls at the largest mandatory state bar association in the United States, which is tasked with regulating California’s more than 250,000 lawyers. It concludes the organization should do more long-range financial planning.

“If the State Bar continues to operate its general fund at a deficit, it risks depleting its reserve and not being able to pay for its programs and administrative offices,” reads the auditor’s report, released on Thursday.

Rising personnel costs have fueled the bar’s deficit spending, the audit found, and its general fund reserve has fallen from $19 million in 2020 to $12.4 million in 2022 — below the recommended minimum of more than $16 million. The state bar’s own budget projects a deficit of $4.3 million in 2023, the audit notes.

Bar officials in January disclosed the organization’s budget woes, saying inflation, fewer lawyers seeking admission and growing costs to administer the bar exam have contributed to the problem. The organization said Thursday it agrees with the auditor’s recommendations.

“We especially appreciate the audit's recognition that a licensing fee increase is needed to sustain State Bar operations, particularly if we are unable to sell our San Francisco headquarters building, or to use the proceeds from sale of the building to support our operations,” said State Bar Board of Trustees Chairman Ruben Duran in a statement.

The bar said in January that it would ask state lawmakers to approve higher annual fees in 2024. The state auditor recommended a mandatory licensing fee increase of $24 for active attorney and $6 for inactive ones, as well as increasing various other fees. Active lawyers currently pay $510 in licensing fees. The bar last raised those fees in 2020 — the first increase in nearly 25 years.

But a $24 fee increase isn’t enough to close the organization’s 15% personnel vacancy rate, the state bar noted in its response to the auditor’s report. It would need a $35 fee increase to bring the vacancy rate down to 5%.

