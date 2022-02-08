California's Private AG Act is a scourge, employers tell SCOTUS

Law firms

Law firms Related documents DLA Piper LLP (US)

Kirkland & Ellis LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - If you believe the accounts of California employers in newly filed amicus briefs at the U.S. Supreme Court, the state’s Private Attorneys General Act has been a billion-dollar catastrophe for them and not much use to their workers.

PAGA litigation, these employers contend, results in less recovery for workers than in cases brought by the state and mainly benefits a coterie of plaintiffs lawyers who have figured out how to leverage precedent from the California Supreme Court and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to score fat paydays for themselves.

It's pretty feisty stuff, but you should read these briefs with a skeptical eye. They’re obviously telling only one side of the story of PAGA litigation, in which individual employees are authorized to sue employers on behalf of coworkers for alleged California labor code violations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PAGA litigation is undoubtedly a bustling industry in California. The state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency receives, on average, 17 PAGA notifications every day, though not all of those notices lead to actual PAGA suits. The state’s PAGA recoveries, according to an amicus brief from the California New Car Dealer’s Association, have grown from about $5 million in 2014 to a projected $50 million or more this year. (The state receives 75% of any recovery in a PAGA suit, with employees dividing the remaining 25%.)

Employers are hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court puts an end to all that in Viking River Cruises Inc v. Moriana, which presents the question of whether the Federal Arbitration Act precludes an employee who has signed an arbitration agreement from bringing a representative PAGA claim.

The case, as outlined in a Jan. 31 brief from Viking River’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, raises familiar questions about the scope of the Federal Arbitration Act, as well as California’s alleged attempts to undermine mandatory arbitration. To summarize ruthlessly, Viking River contends that the California Supreme Court erred in concluding that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent in 2002’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Waffle House Inc, PAGA suits are not barred by workers’ arbitration agreements because they are comparable to state actions or qui tam suits.

Viking River and amici such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Retail Litigation Center Inc told the Supreme Court that PAGA suits are, in fact, entirely controlled by private plaintiffs. As such, according to Viking and its amici, PAGA claims must be individually arbitrated under the Supreme Court’s precedent in (among other cases) 2011’s AT&T Mobility LLC v. Concepcion and 2016’s Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis.

Briefs from California employment groups, including the car dealers’ association, the California Employment Law Council and the California Business and Industrial Alliance, or CABIA, offered real-world context for the legal debate. (Again, it’s one-sided context.) All of them discussed a 2021 PAGA study commissioned by CABIA and conducted by former state labor officials.

The study finds, among other things, that both employees and employers fare better when the state itself decides labor code violation claims. Employees, according to the study, recover, on average, $4,100 in state-decided cases, compared with $2,100 apiece from PAGA suits in court. Employers, meanwhile, pay out, on average, $1.2 million to resolve PAGA claims and $504,000 in state-decided cases. The study contends that state cases are so much more efficient at getting money to employees because there are no attorneys' fees. On average, the study asserts, plaintiffs lawyers snag $405,000 per PAGA case.

The Employment Law Council, in a particularly vivid brief from DLA Piper, told the Supreme Court how plaintiffs lawyers have learned to leverage the threat of PAGA suits with hefty claims for statutory damages. The brief described PAGA litigation “mills” that employ non-lawyers “to solicit and find disgruntled or recently terminated employees to serve as named plaintiffs.” (PAGA plaintiffs need only allege that they experienced a single labor code violation to allege multiple other violations on behalf of co-workers.)

Plaintiffs lawyers, according to the Employment Law Council, send generic PAGA notifications to the state labor board, which almost always defers to private litigants. When PAGA cases are filed and go to mediation, the brief alleged, plaintiffs lawyers insist on settling via class actions – even if employees have waived class action rights in arbitration agreements – in order to collect big contingency fees. The PAGA claim, the council brief asserts, ends up being a small part of the overall settlement.

“PAGA thus becomes a club plaintiffs will use to bludgeon a class action settlement,” the brief alleged. “It makes little or no difference whether the employer actually has done anything wrong because the massive cost of PAGA defense and the theoretical risk of astronomical pyramided PAGA penalties will force a logical employer to settle regardless of the merits, and regardless of arbitration agreements requiring individualized arbitration.”

The brief warned the Supreme Court that plaintiffs will try to “romanticize” PAGA litigation as an means to workplace justice for employees. The reality, employers insisted, is much grubbier.

We will surely hear a different story when former Viking employee and PAGA plaintiff Angie Moriana and her amici file their briefs. (I reached out to Moriana counsel Scott Nelson of the Public Citizen Litigation Group but didn’t hear back.) I hope they highlight the CABIA study finding that workers recover on average, more than $2,000 apiece in PAGA litigation. That’s real money. And even if it’s much less than the average recovery in state-decided cases, those cases are extremely rare. CABIA itself admitted that the state retained only 31 cases from the 9,000 PAGA notifications it received in 2017 and 2018.

Other states are contemplating legislation similar to California’s PAGA statute, as the Chamber reminded the Supreme Court in its amicus brief. Viking River and its amici portrayed the potential spread of PAGA claims as a threat. The challenge for the other side will be to reframe it as a promise.

Read more:

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

U.S. Chamber, trade groups try, try again for SCOTUS review of Calif. PAGA suits

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.