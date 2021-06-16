Cannabis pioneer Sederberg: New Big Law competition ‘means we’re winning’

When Denver-based corporate lawyer Christian Sederberg decided in 2010 to team up with activist Brian Vincente to form a law firm dedicated to cannabis, Colorado’s medical marijuana industry was in its infancy and not a single state in the country had legalized the recreational use of it. Now only 13 states prohibit all use of cannabis – and Am Law 100 firms are scrambling to build practices in what has become a $20 billion industry. I spoke recently to Sederberg about being a pioneer in a burgeoning business, waiting for the federal government to clear marijuana use and whether he is a cannabis consumer as well as counsel.

What follows is a condensed and edited version of our conversation.

FRANKEL: You’re a corporate lawyer. Why did you risk everything on this bet that cannabis would even become an industry?

SEDERBERG: My business partner (Brian Vincente) had been working on this for years as a policy issue and I have always found drug policy reform and the war on drugs catastrophic failures. So the opportunity to work with someone who was really at the tip of the spear on this was just an incredible opportunity.

FRANKEL: How has the industry grown in the decade that your firm's been in practice?

SEDERBERG: It’s wild. We’re looking at a $20 billion industry. It's grown by leaps and bounds. It went from a lot of smaller, compassionate-use operators, which are still out there, but it’s become more corporate, more formal, more big business. The growth has just been staggering. We now have publicly traded companies that are worth billions of dollars. We have venture capitalists and private equity firms that wouldn't have touched anything like this, even just a few years ago. And it's fascinating because it's not just about cannabis. It’s about medicine. It's about the potential to really change people's lives in a very positive way.

FRANKEL: I’ve noticed in the last five years or so that more big law firms are deciding that cannabis is their next big target industry. What do you think of these people jumping in years after you guys took your big risk?

SEDERBERG: It means we're winning!

We've been doing this for 10 years, so we know how all these laws evolved. We understand the pitfalls. We understand how the regulatory systems work and how they interact. It's complicated stuff. Big firms have a lot of very positive roles they can play in this, particularly on some of these big mergers and acquisitions. There are not enough attorneys to put on some of these huge deals at my firm, total. So we really focus on being top-notch on the regulatory side, knowing how to navigate that process, developing relationships, and just having a very positive interaction with the industry.

I don't look at it as competition. In many cases it's cooperation. Maybe that'll change, but I'll go back to what I said at the beginning. It means we're winning.

FRANKEL: It seems like the big next step is some kind of federal legislation, because the cannabis industry really needs to get access to banks and insurance companies, right? And as long as marijuana is illegal under federal law, that's a problem. How would you like that process to move forward?

SEDERBERG: The federal government has not changed its laws, which means that people who are operating in states where (cannabis is) legal, medical or adult-use are technically violating federal law. So we sit in this place where banking, taxes and other things (are difficult). So now we're looking for federal legislation.

We're going to have a really exciting piece of legislation come from (Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer. Senators (Ron) Wyden and (Cory) Booker as well. We're waiting for that legislation to come out imminently. We’re really going to make a push for that because it would be a comprehensive fix and include a lot of the social justice, criminal justice and social equity issues that are out there.

We’ve got work to do to get Republicans on board. And frankly, you know, not every single Democrat is entirely on board, but we're working on it.

FRANKEL: Is this a trillion-dollar industry, assuming that the feds wake up?

SEDERBERG: As you take away some of the criminal law sanctions, prices do have a tendency to come down, but that's balanced out by regulatory costs and taxes and other things. Certainly, I think a lot of adults 21 and over are seeing cannabis differently than they did even a couple years ago. We’ve watched it happen here in Colorado, where consumption hasn't gone up in a major way, but people that are a little older are experimenting again as products are being developed. For those markets, I really do think there's a huge opportunity here. Cannabis is a less harmful substance than alcohol when you think about its effects on the body. I'm not knocking alcohol. I’m an alcohol drinker myself, but (cannabis) has got a lot of potential. It's going to be a massive industry. It already is.

FRANKEL: So I have to ask if you are also a cannabis user.

SEDERBERG: I am a supporter of our industry. It's funny, talking about these things. It’s obviously private. But it's funny that I could say very openly, “Oh, I'm an alcohol user,” but you have to think about (saying you use cannabis) since it's still illegal under federal law. Certain jobs and other things are still worried about it and it's a limitation on the industry. But yes. There are amazing products out there, everything from topicals to drinks and other things. They’re really impressive, and I find many of them to be helpful for me.

FRANKEL: That's a good place to wrap up. Thank you so much.

SEDERBERG: My pleasure.