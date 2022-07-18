In cannabis records fight, DOJ pays law firm Davis Wright $150K in fees

An undated handout photo shows cannabis after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on September 9, 2020 it had arrested four men who used a low-flying helicopter to avoid detection of the illegal transport of cannabis from Canada into the U.S. RCMP/Handout via REUTERS

In U.S. records cases, fees above $100,000 are rare

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to pay $150,000 in legal fees to Davis Wright Tremaine in a settlement closing a federal public records lawsuit that the law firm filed to obtain cannabis policy information for the U.S.-Canada border.

Reuters obtained a copy of the settlement from Davis Wright after U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in the Western District of Washington last week issued an order closing the case at the parties' request.

The Seattle-based law firm in March 2019 sued U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for policy records concerning entry bans on foreign nationals at the U.S.-Canada border who were involved with Canada's legal cannabis businesses.

The law firm said it sued for records "to protect our clients from over-aggressive and potentially unlawful enforcement actions, and appropriately advise them on crossing the U.S.-Canada border."

CBP produced records after three years of litigation including what the law firm described as an internal U.S. government information guide concerning "Legalization of Marijuana in Canada."

Davis Wright attorney Caesar Kalinowski said he hoped the outcome would "deter CBP and other agencies from refusing to respond in the future."

A spokesperson for the Seattle U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the case.

Legal fees in federal public records cases more routinely are below $100,000, according to Justice Department data showing fees and costs in decisions last year in U.S. public records lawsuits.

Of the about 50 orders involving fees last year, only three were above $100,000. Fees between $5,000 and $25,000 were more common.

Davis Wright reached a settlement over its fees, but in some cases hourly rates are contested and judges are called on to weigh the reasonableness of a law firm's demand.

In one case last year, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., awarded law firm Ballard Spahr about $122,000 in a records lawsuit brought on behalf of The Washington Post.

The firm had sought more than $154,000 in fees in the case. The lawsuit successfully sought data from U.S. regulators about the pandemic-era relief measure Paycheck Protection Program.

The case is Davis Wright Tremaine v. U.S. Customs & Border Protection, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:19-cv-334.

For plaintiff: Bruce Johnson and Caesar Kalinowski of Davis Wright Tremaine

For CBP: Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Lambert

