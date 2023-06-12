Capitol riot investigator, ex-Senate candidate joins Holland & Knight law firm















(Reuters) - John Wood, a top investigator on the U.S. House Capitol riot probe and former U.S. Senate candidate, has joined law firm Holland & Knight in its public policy practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday.

Wood, who served as senior investigative counsel for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, will represent clients in congressional and internal investigations as well as government matters related to U.S. national security, the firm said. Wood said his practice would focus on government contractors.

Wood said he anticipated an active period in congressional investigations as Republicans, traditional allies of major corporations, adopt a more populist approach to business. Republicans took control over the House following last year's midterm elections.

“We're seeing the attacks on businesses are coming from both sides,” Wood said.

Florida-founded Holland & Knight has a leading lobbying practice that took in nearly $10.8 million in the first quarter of this year.

Wood worked closely with former Representative Liz Cheney, the Capitol riot panel’s top Republican, who drew attention for her condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role in connection with Jan. 6. Wood led a team of investigators who focused on Trump’s conduct.

Wood left the committee during the investigation in June 2022 to run for Senate in Missouri as an independent. He dropped out of the race before the election, concluding he did not have a path to victory.

Wood, a Republican who has condemned what he has called growing extremism in the party, said he was concerned about violence by Trump supporters in response to the former president's indictment last week for allegedly mishandling sensitive documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

Wood held several senior roles during the George W. Bush administration including as chief of staff to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

After leaving the federal government in 2009, he practiced at law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed and later became general counsel of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.