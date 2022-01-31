Cardinal Health to pay $13 million to resolve U.S. kickback case

Companies Cardinal Health Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

BOSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) has agreed to pay more than $13 million to resolve allegations that it paid doctors kickbacks to purchase specialty pharmaceutical products from it rather than rivals, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement was announced by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Boston and resolves claims first raised in whistleblower lawsuits filed under the False Claims Act.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.