Caris settles claims it delayed breast cancer tests for profit

Case stems from whistleblowers' allegations but Caris has not admitted wrongdoing

(Reuters) - Texas-based Caris Life Sciences Inc, a medical research company specializing in technologies related to cancer care, has agreed to pay nearly $2.9 million to settle claims that it deliberately delayed breast cancer screening tests for hospital patients in order to get higher payments from Medicare.

The settlement, announced Wednesday, resolves claims brought under seal by two whistleblowers, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn. Caris has not admitted wrongdoing.

"Caris ensures any question relating to its acceptance of cases for hospital patients and related billing practices are compliant with Medicare regulations," company spokesperson Rob Clark said in an email. "Caris conducts ongoing employee compliance training and takes disciplinary action against employees failing to follow its policies."

The allegations center on laboratory tests Caris developed primarily to predict the risk of breast cancer recurrence in patients, based on the activity of certain genes.

Authorities said that between 2007 and 2017, Caris delayed tests in order to get around a Medicare rule prohibiting laboratories from billing the program separately for tests on specimens within 14 days of a patient's discharge from a hospital.

In some cases, the company billed for tests performed within the 14-day period, while in others it delayed the tests themselves, according to the government.

Medicare already pays for tests performed during hospital stays or within 14 days through a lump-sum payment to the hospital, meaning that separately billing for tests within that period amounted to double billing, the government said.

The case is United States ex rel Caughron v. CDx Holdings Inc f/k/a Caris Life Science, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 18-CV-0352.

For the government: Deborah Zwany of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York

For Caris: John McDonald of Locke Lord

